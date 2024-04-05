Insiders Say Diddy's Ex Cassie Is Working With Investigators (& We're Not Shocked)

This article includes allegations of physical and sexual assault.

In the wake of the highly-publicized Homeland Security raids on Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes, sources claim his ex-girlfriend, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura is playing an active role in the ongoing investigation against the rapper. We can't say we're shocked to hear it. After all, Ventura has long accused her ex of disturbing behavior. News of Ventura's involvement in the Combs case broke on April 3, 2024, when insiders informed TMZ that she was complying with federal officials. In fact, the sources hinted that the "Me & U" hitmaker may even have played a role in the raids taking place and that her lawsuit against Combs was all that the authorities needed in order to go ahead with them.

Cassie's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, certainly didn't mince his words in the immediate aftermath of the searches. "Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct," he stated to Page Six. In November 2023, the singer alleged that the hip-hop mogul physically assaulted her during fits of rage, and sexually assaulted her when Ventura tried to break up with him. The filing also claimed that the rapper, "Forced Ms. Ventura to engage in sex acts with male sex workers while masturbating and filming the encounters," (via CNBC). As such, it makes sense that she's part of the investigation against Combs, which is centered on sex trafficking allegations.