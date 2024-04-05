Insiders Say Diddy's Ex Cassie Is Working With Investigators (& We're Not Shocked)
This article includes allegations of physical and sexual assault.
In the wake of the highly-publicized Homeland Security raids on Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes, sources claim his ex-girlfriend, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura is playing an active role in the ongoing investigation against the rapper. We can't say we're shocked to hear it. After all, Ventura has long accused her ex of disturbing behavior. News of Ventura's involvement in the Combs case broke on April 3, 2024, when insiders informed TMZ that she was complying with federal officials. In fact, the sources hinted that the "Me & U" hitmaker may even have played a role in the raids taking place and that her lawsuit against Combs was all that the authorities needed in order to go ahead with them.
Cassie's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, certainly didn't mince his words in the immediate aftermath of the searches. "Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct," he stated to Page Six. In November 2023, the singer alleged that the hip-hop mogul physically assaulted her during fits of rage, and sexually assaulted her when Ventura tried to break up with him. The filing also claimed that the rapper, "Forced Ms. Ventura to engage in sex acts with male sex workers while masturbating and filming the encounters," (via CNBC). As such, it makes sense that she's part of the investigation against Combs, which is centered on sex trafficking allegations.
Diddy's settlement with his ex won't affect the case
Despite Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers initially rubbishing Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura's 2023 lawsuit, decrying it as a flagrant attempt at blackmailing the star, they ultimately settled out of court in a rather speedy manner. We're talking the very next day. At the time, both parties issued statements to The New York Times confirming they'd opted to handle the situation more "amicably." It's unclear if an NDA had anything to do with that newfound good-naturedness, as the terms of the settlement are private. However, even if such an order was in place, it's worth noting that it wouldn't have been able to stop Ventura from cooperating with the authorities in the lead-up to the raids on Combs' properties.
Speaking to Fox News, Derrick Parker, a detective-turned-author of "Notorious C.O.P.," clarified, "She already alleged some criminal acts, right before he settled with her," adding, "They could subpoena her about what she said, how she knew." Former prosecutor Neama Rahmani also pointed out that NDAs mean nothing in the case of a sexual assault — a sentiment echoed by fellow ex-prosecutor David Gelman, who noted, "They can speak because NDAs don't cover illegal activities."At the time of writing, other than Douglas Wigdor's comments, Ventura's legal team has neither confirmed nor denied her involvement in the ongoing investigation. However, if she is a part of it, she's well within her rights.