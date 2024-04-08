Jason Aldean's Bizarre 2024 CMT Awards Performance Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Jason Aldean took the stage at the CMT Awards to perform his hit song, "Let Your Boys Be Country." And while the song's lyrics, which encourage people to allow their sons to embrace country living, are pretty tame (and definitely less controversial than Aldean's sketchy past), the timing of the performance has thrown some of his fans off. Aldean joined the CMT's performance roster less than a year after the network banned his video for "Try That In a Small Town." Some felt that the controversial 2023 track encouraged racial violence towards African Americans due to the song's lyrics and music video, which included footage of a courthouse that was the scene of a lynching in 1927, per Us Weekly.

While Aldean denied that the song or video had any racial undertones, it was widely panned by critics and removed from CMT. So Aldean's inclusion in the 2024 ceremony has some of his fans confused. "It's very ironic Jason Aldean is performing at the CMT Music Awards," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another audience member seemed to disagree with his performance. "I didn't like #jasonaldean before and now that he appears on #CMTAwards. I like him less. Dude, they banned you and called you racist," they wrote. One fan hoped that he'd secretly play the banned track. "Not gonna lie, it would be hilarious if Jason Aldean pulled a bait-and-switch on CMT and performed 'Try That In A Small Town'..." they tweeted. Aldean's performance hasn't received much pushback from critics yet though.