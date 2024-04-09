Gwyneth Paltrow's Son Moses Is All Grown Up & A Clone Of His Dad Chris Martin

And just like that, Moses Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's only son, is all grown up. And yes, you've guessed it, he's practically morphed into his dad's doppelganger. If his sister, Apple Martin, has grown to be Paltrow's twin, then Moses is the Coldplay frontman's double — and seeing them together definitely warrants a double take. As he turned 18, the internet went into a collective meltdown over just how much he resembles his dad.

Paltrow took to Instagram to share a rare photo of Moses to celebrate his adulthood, sending fans into a frenzy. "Happy 18th birthday to you, my son. I am so proud of who you are. I love your sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humor," she wrote. "I admire how deep you go into areas that interest you, becoming an expert in synths from the 80's and the French new wave ... I love you more than words can say, @mosesmartin you absolutely kill me." Paltrow and Martin have been co-parenting Moses and Apple since their "conscious uncoupling" back in 2014. And while it wasn't always easy, Paltrow is in awe of how Martin manages to be an outstanding parent to the two despite not being with them 24/7. "He's sort of gone a lot, he's on the road a lot, but he brings — it's almost like he comes and sprinkles fairy dust," she told People.

Perhaps that fairy dust is infused with even more of his genes? The more Moses grows, the more he's the spitting image of his dad — and we can't get enough.