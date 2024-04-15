Athletes Who Sacrificed Their Wins For Something Even Greater

The late NFL-coaching great Vince Lombardi once said, "Winning isn't everything, it's the only thing." Unsurprisingly, he wasn't alone in that mindset within the cutthroat sporting world, where players resort to any and everything to win. That sports serve as a metaphor for warfare hasn't been lost on bona fide battalions, such as the British Army, which long believed that top-grade athletes would demonstrate similar prowess as soldiers. Yet among civilian combatants, such conflict is seldom personal unless genuine hatred exists between opponents. When Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in an NFL match against the Cincinnati Bengals in late 2023, the scoreboard became irrelevant as attention shifted towards the well-being of the player, while referees canceled the rest of the game.

Winning might be a value, but it's not a virtue. Sometimes, situations force athletes to decide whether to keep an eye on the prize or sacrifice a victory simply because it's the right thing to do. After American Formula One driver Brett Lunger saved the life of a rival, he simply said, "It was a situation where something had gone wrong, and you react and do what you have to do," per Autoweek. Such split-second decisions may not result in gold medals, shiny trophies, or Super Bowl rings, but as the following accounts will show, top dogs may win most of the time, but those exemplifying genuine sportsmanship make for even more outstanding champions.