Why Hallmark Fans Don't Hear Much About Lacey Chabert's Marriage

Lacey Chabert has been married to her husband, David Nehdar for a decade now — but that may come as a surprise to many. After all, the "Mean Girls" actor has never revealed a single picture of him ... and something tells us, the uber-private star isn't likely to change that, any time soon.

Chabert first opened up about getting married in January 2014. Taking to X, then known as Twitter, the actor wrote, "I'm starting off 2014 as a Mrs! Over the holidays, my best friend & love of my life...we became husband & wife!" Unfortunately for anyone hoping for any further details, though, that was it. The actor didn't even mention who she was married to — and though many outlets speculated that the hubby in question was David Nehdar, that was only confirmed several months later when Chabert spoke about the wedding with People.

In the same interview, Chabert shared that keeping everything under wraps had been super intentional. "I didn't want it to feel like an event ... I wanted it to be personal," she explained. Of course, that was helped by another little detail. That is, Nehdar wasn't a public figure, himself. "He's not in the business," she'd shared — though, she declined to offer any clues as to what he did do. More than 10 years later, the Hallmark star has stuck by her vow to stay private. However, she has offered up a few details here and there.