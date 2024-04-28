Why Hallmark Fans Don't Hear Much About Lacey Chabert's Marriage
Lacey Chabert has been married to her husband, David Nehdar for a decade now — but that may come as a surprise to many. After all, the "Mean Girls" actor has never revealed a single picture of him ... and something tells us, the uber-private star isn't likely to change that, any time soon.
Chabert first opened up about getting married in January 2014. Taking to X, then known as Twitter, the actor wrote, "I'm starting off 2014 as a Mrs! Over the holidays, my best friend & love of my life...we became husband & wife!" Unfortunately for anyone hoping for any further details, though, that was it. The actor didn't even mention who she was married to — and though many outlets speculated that the hubby in question was David Nehdar, that was only confirmed several months later when Chabert spoke about the wedding with People.
In the same interview, Chabert shared that keeping everything under wraps had been super intentional. "I didn't want it to feel like an event ... I wanted it to be personal," she explained. Of course, that was helped by another little detail. That is, Nehdar wasn't a public figure, himself. "He's not in the business," she'd shared — though, she declined to offer any clues as to what he did do. More than 10 years later, the Hallmark star has stuck by her vow to stay private. However, she has offered up a few details here and there.
Lacey Chabert wanted to avoid pressure
David Nehdar having a career outside of showbiz certainly helped Lacey Chabert keep her husband's identity under wraps, but to quote Cardi B, "What was the reason?" As it turns out, Chabert was acting in the best interests of her relationship.
In her interview with People, Chabert pointed out that super public relationships faced a ton of pressure from people they didn't even know. "I just think relationships are hard enough without the opinion of strangers. So we try to keep it as personal and private as possible," the actor explained. No doubt, taking that approach helped ease a lot of the pressure they felt a few years later, when they became parents to daughter, Julia Nehdar.
Chabert has admitted that her marriage wasn't perfect as they figured out their new roles as mom and dad, as well as husband and wife. Speaking to Us Weekly, the Hallmark star revealed that they didn't spend a whole lot of time together, just the two of them, at the start of their parenting journey. "We were so scared to leave her in the beginning," she explained. However, they managed to work out their new dynamic, and as she told the outlet, "Raising her together, it's truly brought us together in a really beautiful way." Something undoubtedly helped along by them keeping the relationship out of the public eye.
Lacey Chabert has shared some details about her hubby
Despite Lacey Chabert's personal life staying out of the press for the most part, she has spoken about her relationship with David Nehdar on a few occasions. For starters, despite keeping her marriage under wraps until after the nuptials, in 2019, she finally opened up about Nehdar's proposal.
Speaking to Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family," she joked that it had taken a while for her to really grasp that she was receiving a proposal. In fact, she recounted, "I literally don't know what's going on until he's on one knee, actually saying the words, 'Will you marry me?'" Chabert also revealed that she'd interrupted throughout the proposal because of that. "I'm like, 'What are you doing?' A box? I'm like, 'Ugh, you weren't supposed to buy me jewelry, we were going to save money.' He's like, 'Just be quiet,'" she laughed. As for revelations about their more recent experiences as a couple, Chabert told Thrive Global in 2019 that they helped each other find the best way to fit parenting and marriage into their busy schedules. Part of that, she explained, included nightly check-ins to ensure neither one of them would end up overwhelmed.
Keeping a relationship under wraps to the degree Chabert has over the years certainly is impressive in itself. However, with a decade of marriage under their belts, it's clearly working out for them. We love to see it (or, rather, we love to hear about it in small doses!).