Weird Things About Tiffany Trump's Marriage Everyone Ignores
Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos, have been figuring out life as a married couple away from the spotlight. Since tying the knot on November 12, 2022, Tiffany and Boulos have largely kept to themselves, even amid Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. Despite keeping a low profile, Tiffany and Boulos' relationship has still drawn attention for some of the strange aspects surrounding it. From their age gap to their opposite upbringings, the two seemed an unlikely pairing from the get-go.
But their families disagree. Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples, feels Boulos is the perfect addition to her family. "So proud of this young wise one who is like a son to me," she wrote in her Instagram Stories in November 2020 (via the Daily Mail). In 2021, Maples moved to Florida to be close to the couple. Maples has also seemingly developed a bond with Boulos' family, having gone skiing with them in the French Alps in January 2022.
Boulos also seems to have fit right in with the Trumps. In 2018, early into his relationship with the then-first daughter, he spent Thanksgiving with Donald Trump, Eric, Donald Jr., Barron, and Ivanka and her family, according to Town & Country. Ivanka was even one of the bridesmaids at their wedding. "I wish Tiffany and Michael an abundance of happiness and joy as they begin their lives together as husband and wife!" she wrote on Instagram. Still, observers don't miss a chance to point out the oddities in the relationship.
They met thanks to Lindsay Lohan
Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos connected thanks to an unexpected celeb — sort of. Trump and her future husband's paths first crossed while partying at Lindsay Lohan's beach club in Mykonos, Greece, in the summer of 2018. But the "Mean Girls" star denied playing any role in introducing the two. "I wasn't there when they met," she told People in 2019. "I know him ... and I know her ... but I don't know what happened." Lohan soft-pedaled her relationship with both, saying she had recently met Boulos and was just "friendly" with Trump.
However, a June 2018 New York Times profile contended Trump was going to Greece to visit Lohan, and Lohan had nothing but praise for the then-president's daughter. "[She is] a really sweet girl. Nice person," she said. Trump and Lohan were also close enough to be FaceTiming just the previous April and to hang out that summer. In July 2018, Lohan shared a photo to Instagram of the two at a fundraiser for the wildfire victims, though she deleted the post not long after, E! News reported.
One of their mutual friends, Andrew Warren, also uploaded a video of Lohan doing Trump's hair to his Instagram Stories. According to the Daily Mail, Boulos was also at the event, though it's unclear whether he and Trump were together. The following summer, Trump and Boulos returned to the birthplace of their romance. In July 2019, they were seen jet-skiing and basking in the sun.
Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos have little in common
Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos come from completely different worlds. While born near the Trump family's stronghold in Palm Beach, Tiffany was largely raised in California following Marla Maples and Donald Trump's divorce in the late '90s. While she spent spring breaks in Mar-a-Lago, Tiffany only saw her famous father occasionally outside of that, with his visits contingent mainly on her achievements. "Whenever Tiffany got an award, he would fly to California to see her get it," a family friend told The New York Times in 2016.
Michael's upbringing, on the other hand, couldn't have been more different. While born in Lebanon, Michael Boulos was raised in Nigeria. Michael was still in diapers when he moved to West Africa, where Massad Boulos founded Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria, according to Page Six. Michael's mother, Sarah Boulos, is also a prominent figure in Lagos as the founder of Nigeria's Society for the Performing Arts, according to Town & Country. Thanks to his family's business, Boulos is one of the heirs to a multi-billion fortune.
Michael has a brother, Fares Boulos, a musician whose stage name is Farastafari, and two sisters, Oriane and Sophie. Unlike Tiffany, who comes from a blended family, Michael was raised in a traditional, close-knit environment. Sarah and Massad are still married and often go on vacations with their children. Despite being from worlds apart, Tiffany and Michael have in common the luxurious lifestyle afforded by their billionaire fathers.
Donald Trump insulted the country Michael Boulos grew up in
Just months before Michael Boulos met Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump infamously insulted the country of his childhood. In a January 2018 meeting, the then-president criticized a plan to protect immigrants from places he deemed "s***hole countries," mentioning Haiti, El Salvador, and some African countries, The Washington Post reported. Nigeria's then-foreign minister asked the government to clarify the comments. "They were deeply hurtful, offensive and unacceptable," Geoffrey Onyeama said, according to Reuters.
That wasn't the first time Donald reportedly made his dislike for Nigeria known. Just months earlier, he had complained about the 40,000 Nigerian immigrants who had entered the country in 2017. Once in the U.S., the Nigerians would never "go back to their huts," he said in a June 2017 meeting, according to The New York Times. Unlike his father-in-law, Michael is proud of the place he grew up in. On his Instagram bio, he features the Nigerian flag alongside those of the U.S., Lebanon, and France.
Despite his disparaging remarks, Donald appears to make an exception for Michael. Ahead of the wedding, Donald put aside his contempt for Michael's country of origin to congratulate the two. "She and Michael are a beautiful couple who will be very happy together," he wrote on Truth Social in November 2022. Similarly, the Boulos family seems to hold no ill feelings toward Donald. "[He is] the best president in recent U.S. history," Michael's father, Massad Boulos, told the Daily Mail in 2021.
Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos have an age gap
Tiffany Trump was born on October 13, 1993, while Michael Boulos was born on August 27, 1997. That makes her almost four years older than her husband. Like all things Trump-related, Trump and Boulos' age gap was politicized after right-wing political commentator Richard Hanania took a jab at President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden. "Biden's granddaughter is three years older than her husband. This is the America that they want," he tweeted in November 2022.
Hanania's timing didn't fly over people's heads. Naomi's wedding to Peter Neal was on November 19, 2022, a week after Trump and Boulos'. While the political scientist conspicuously ignored the age difference of the latter couple, social media users were kind enough to remind him of his blunder. "Clutching his pearls (literally) over a three year difference in age. Never mind that Tiffany Trump is 4 years older than her just married husband," one wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.
In response to the host of similar comments he received under his tweet, Hanania clarified where his political support lies. "That's why I voted for Evan McMullin," he tweeted, referring to the former CIA officer who ran as an independent in the 2016 presidential election. Trump and Boulos haven't publicly addressed their age difference, and many don't think they will or should. "This is not a problem for Gen Z and younger Millennials. I hope it's not [a] problem for us oldies either," one wrote.
Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos' engagement had an interesting timing
Tiffany Trump announced her engagement to Michael Boulos on January 19, 2021, also known as Donald Trump's last day in office. In addition to the peculiar date, Boulos also chose the White House to pop the question. And Tiffany used her engagement post to note she would miss her father's residence and workplace. "It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!" she captioned the Instagram post.
Internet users noticed all of those details and had a field day on social media. "Lmao at Tiffany getting engaged with just enough time to make sure she gets to have her engagement photo shoot at the White House while she still has access," one user wrote on X. Another echoed the sentiment and imagined how the conversation about the engagement pictures went down. "Tiffany was NOT doing ring pics on a beach she was doing them At The White House Or Not At All."
Some compared Tiffany's move to popular reality TV tropes. "[It's] like every bachelor contestant getting engaged during the finale," one joked. Tiffany did have a professional engagement photo shoot at the White House, though she didn't share photos of it until a year later. "One year down forever to go," she captioned the Instagram post featuring a picture of Boulos on his knee and another of the two embracing in the Rose Garden.