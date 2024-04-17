Weird Things About Tiffany Trump's Marriage Everyone Ignores

Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos, have been figuring out life as a married couple away from the spotlight. Since tying the knot on November 12, 2022, Tiffany and Boulos have largely kept to themselves, even amid Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. Despite keeping a low profile, Tiffany and Boulos' relationship has still drawn attention for some of the strange aspects surrounding it. From their age gap to their opposite upbringings, the two seemed an unlikely pairing from the get-go.

But their families disagree. Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples, feels Boulos is the perfect addition to her family. "So proud of this young wise one who is like a son to me," she wrote in her Instagram Stories in November 2020 (via the Daily Mail). In 2021, Maples moved to Florida to be close to the couple. Maples has also seemingly developed a bond with Boulos' family, having gone skiing with them in the French Alps in January 2022.

Boulos also seems to have fit right in with the Trumps. In 2018, early into his relationship with the then-first daughter, he spent Thanksgiving with Donald Trump, Eric, Donald Jr., Barron, and Ivanka and her family, according to Town & Country. Ivanka was even one of the bridesmaids at their wedding. "I wish Tiffany and Michael an abundance of happiness and joy as they begin their lives together as husband and wife!" she wrote on Instagram. Still, observers don't miss a chance to point out the oddities in the relationship.