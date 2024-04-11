The Iciest Celeb Reactions To O.J. Simpson's Death
With O.J. Simpson's death at age 76 sending shockwaves through social media, reactions to the news are predictably divided. While Simpson's first taste of fame came in 1969 and through the '70s as a star running back in the NFL, first with the Buffalo Bills and then the San Francisco 49ers, his later criminal trial has far eclipsed his athletic legacy. After a televised car chase in 1994, Simpson was arrested and charged with the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown-Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. Tried in what many call "the trial of the century," Simpson's murder case received extensive media coverage and exacerbated racial tensions. To the surprise of many, Simpson was acquitted on both counts, although he would face further legal issues in the 2000s when he was found guilty of armed robbery of a Las Vegas casino, per The Guardian.
Although Simpson's later charges led to 9 years of prison time, beginning in 2008 and concluding in 2017, many felt that justice had still not been served for Brown and Goldman in his earlier trial. After the former athlete's family released a statement on X, formerly Twitter, revealing he died from cancer on April 10, sports fans, true crime junkies, and Simpson's fellow celebs are sounding off with their takes and it isn't pretty.
Caitlyn Jenner has no love lost for O.J. Simpson
Caitlyn Jenner might have been an Olympic-level decathlete, but don't expect her to run to O.J. Simpson's defense. After the disgraced footballer's death, Jenner showcased her shady side by speaking out to TMZ with a succinct "Good riddance." She later posted the same words on X, garnering over 18,000 likes.
It's worth noting that Jenner and Simpson both have ties to the Kardashian family. Before Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife Kris Jenner were married in 1991, Kris was married to Robert Kardashian, Simpson's friend from college and defense attorney in his 1994 murder trial. Kris was also close friends with O.J.'s late wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. A particular rumor involving O.J. has followed Kris and the Kardashians for years: that Kris and O.J. had an affair, and her youngest daughter with Robert, Khloé Kardashian, is actually O.J.'s daughter. Kris addressed the first part of the speculation on a 2019 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," saying, "It's really kind of pathetic that when rumors get started, the media gives it life and breath. And on the anniversary of Nicole's death, it's so tasteless and disgusting."
Despite the likes on Caitlyn's tweet, people were quick to point out her own brush with the law. Although she ultimately wasn't charged criminally, a four-car accident involving Caitlyn in 2015 led to a woman's death, per CNN. One reply said, "I'm sure the family of that person you ran over, can't WAIT to say the same about you!"
Gloria Allred's statement on O.J. Simpson is a sobering reminder
While her sentiments were nowhere near as cutting as Caitlyn Jenner's, Gloria Allred didn't mince any words in her statement on O.J. Simpson's passing. The attorney, known for taking on cases involving women's rights, previously represented Nicole Brown Simpson's family in the murder trial. Rather than mourning the loss of Simpson himself, Allred used the opportunity to shine a light on the causes she's championed throughout her career. She told TMZ, "Simpson's death reminds us that the legal system even 30 years later is still failing battered women, and that the power of celebrity men to avoid true justice for the harm that they inflict on their wives or significant others is still a major obstacle to the right of women to be free of the gender violence to which they are still subjected."
While Allred didn't specify which famous men have evaded the legal system in recent years, several elements of the O.J. Simpson case have become recurring themes in pop culture. From the #MeToo movement kicking off in 2017 to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's 2022 defamation trial involving domestic violence allegations, it's easy to draw a through-line to the present day.
Allred concluded her statement by saying, "My heart goes out to the children of O.J. Simpson and to the very brave family of Nicole Brown Simpson. The truth about O.J. Simpson can never be erased and should never be forgotten. O.J. Simpson is dead. May his victims finally rest in peace."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.