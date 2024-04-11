The Iciest Celeb Reactions To O.J. Simpson's Death

While her sentiments were nowhere near as cutting as Caitlyn Jenner's, Gloria Allred didn't mince any words in her statement on O.J. Simpson's passing. The attorney, known for taking on cases involving women's rights, previously represented Nicole Brown Simpson's family in the murder trial. Rather than mourning the loss of Simpson himself, Allred used the opportunity to shine a light on the causes she's championed throughout her career. She told TMZ, "Simpson's death reminds us that the legal system even 30 years later is still failing battered women, and that the power of celebrity men to avoid true justice for the harm that they inflict on their wives or significant others is still a major obstacle to the right of women to be free of the gender violence to which they are still subjected."

While Allred didn't specify which famous men have evaded the legal system in recent years, several elements of the O.J. Simpson case have become recurring themes in pop culture. From the #MeToo movement kicking off in 2017 to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's 2022 defamation trial involving domestic violence allegations, it's easy to draw a through-line to the present day.

Allred concluded her statement by saying, "My heart goes out to the children of O.J. Simpson and to the very brave family of Nicole Brown Simpson. The truth about O.J. Simpson can never be erased and should never be forgotten. O.J. Simpson is dead. May his victims finally rest in peace."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.