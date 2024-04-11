We're Not Surprised At O.J. Simpson's Creepy Dating Preferences As An Older Man
O.J. Simpson had a very unusual type when it came to his dating life.
On April 11, the family of the controversial former football player revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had passed away. "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson succumbed to his battle with cancer," they wrote. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace." While his family refrained from giving further insight into the type of cancer he had, in February, it was reported that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy, per NBC Sports.
Before his surprising death, controversy followed the former running back at every turn. From Simpson's trial over the death of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, to being sentenced to 33 years in prison for kidnapping and robbery, he didn't have a clean record or image. In addition to Simpson's legal woes, the former Buffalo Bills player turned heads for his love life and the questionable comments he made about the type of women he goes for.
O.J. Simpson dated younger women who had 'granddaddy issues'
In November 2023, the infamous O.J. Simpson made waves for his creepy dating preferences during his appearance on the "It Is What It Is" show. When asked about his love life, the former NFL star opened up about how he was meeting women in Miami, Florida. However, things took a very awkward turn when he revealed that many of the women he dates are much younger than him. "Well, you'd be surprised by how many girls have father issues and granddaddy issues. You'd be shocked by how many of them girls have granddaddy issues," he explained to the show's host, Cam'ron.
Towards the end of his eye-opening statement, Simpson revealed that one of his previous hookups was in college. "This was from New Hampshire, it was one I liked, so I've got to say I did like her. It wasn't a fleeting thing, I mean it lasted at least three days ... She had to go back to school," he said. "We tried to keep in touch, but nothing happened afterward." Simpson's unusual dating preferences were seemingly confirmed a year before his aforementioned interview, after a video of him being woken up by three young women went viral on TikTok. In the post, the trio is shown opening the door to the late football star's bedroom while shouting for him to wake up and party. "Let's wake up OJ at 1am," the caption read.
O.J. Simpson has been caught making creepy comments about younger women
While O.J. Simpson's questionable dating comment may be a surprise to some, it isn't the first time he's made creepy statements about younger women. During an October 2023 episode of the 'It Is What It Is" show, the former running back opened up about Taylor Swift attending the Kansas City Chiefs game, which featured her chest-bumping Brittany Mahomes after the team scored a touchdown. When asked if he saw the celebratory gesture, Simpson promptly confirmed before describing the moment as a turn-on. "I did ... I thought it was interesting. I was thinking the same thing you was thinking," he said. "Their boulders was hitting each other, you know. It was a little bit of a turn-on. [A] little turn-on."
Simpson also made headlines in 2014 for his supposed obsession with mogul and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, with whom he used to go on family vacations when she was younger. According to a report from Radar Online, the former San Francisco 49ers player had photos of the SKIMS founder when he was in prison. "He has several sexy pictures of Kim hanging up in his prison cell from her 2007 Playboy shoot and he isn't shy about showing her picture to fellow inmates," a source revealed to the outlet. He also supposedly commented on Kardashian's dating history, teasing that she likes Black football players before mentioning his Heisman Trophy award.