We're Not Surprised At O.J. Simpson's Creepy Dating Preferences As An Older Man

O.J. Simpson had a very unusual type when it came to his dating life.

On April 11, the family of the controversial former football player revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had passed away. "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson succumbed to his battle with cancer," they wrote. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace." While his family refrained from giving further insight into the type of cancer he had, in February, it was reported that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy, per NBC Sports.

Before his surprising death, controversy followed the former running back at every turn. From Simpson's trial over the death of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, to being sentenced to 33 years in prison for kidnapping and robbery, he didn't have a clean record or image. In addition to Simpson's legal woes, the former Buffalo Bills player turned heads for his love life and the questionable comments he made about the type of women he goes for.