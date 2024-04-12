Lawyer Tells Us Goldman's Settlement Could Complicate O.J. Simpson's Estate

The late O.J. Simpson's net worth was at its highest in 1981 when it reached $38 million, per The Independent. But at the time of his death in April 2024, it had plummetted to just $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Despite his previous wealth, Simpson had long evaded paying the substantial financial judgment owed to Ron Goldman's family. And now, as Arash Sadat, a partner at the Los Angeles-based firm of Mills Sadat Dowlat LLP, exclusively told Nicki Swift, Simpson's remaining assets could be at risk.

While the former athlete was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in what was infamously known as the "trial of the century," in 1995, a civil court later found Simpson liable for their deaths, ordering him to pay the victims' families $33.5 million. But in 2019, Kim Goldman, Ron's sister, informed The Los Angeles Times that their family had received less than 1% of what Simpson owed them. Two years later, court documents obtained by TMZ revealed that Simpson had only settled a little over $130,000 in total.

What's more, David Cook, the lawyer for Ron Goldman's father, Fred, disclosed to the Daily Mail that with accrued interest, the debt had surged to over $100 million. Amid Simpson's passing, Goldman's family is still adamant about pursuing what is owed to them. "We're going to work on that. There might be something out there," Cook stated. As Sadat pointed out, their efforts could potentially deplete Simpson's estate entirely.