The Most Scandalous Part About Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Divorce

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's marriage to Ryan Anderson has always been strange, or at the very least unconventional. In addition to meeting, getting engaged, and marrying all while Gypsy was incarcerated for helping carry out a murder plot on her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, they also navigated their romance in a very public way since Blanchard was released from prison in December of 2023. For example, Blanchard, who also dated other suitors while behind bars, went viral after complimenting Anderson's bedroom skills on social media while addressing their critics. "I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything... " she wrote on Instagram (via E! News) "Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night... yeah I said it, the D is fire happy wife happy life."

Apparently, Blanchard wasn't nearly as happy as she claimed. In March 2024, Blanchard broke the news of her separation from Anderson on her private Facebook account. "People have been asking what is going on in my life," wrote Blanchard (via Us Weekly). Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents' home down the bayou." One month later, Blanchard officially filed to divorce Anderson. As TMZ reported, Blanchard and Anderson didn't sign a prenup, which means they could potentially be in store for a battle over their finances should they go to court. However, never one to shy away from a bit of scandal, in April 2024, she seemed more invested in her rekindled relationship with ex-fiance Ken Urker than worried about any potential legal issues with Anderson.