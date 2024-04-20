The Most Scandalous Part About Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Divorce
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's marriage to Ryan Anderson has always been strange, or at the very least unconventional. In addition to meeting, getting engaged, and marrying all while Gypsy was incarcerated for helping carry out a murder plot on her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, they also navigated their romance in a very public way since Blanchard was released from prison in December of 2023. For example, Blanchard, who also dated other suitors while behind bars, went viral after complimenting Anderson's bedroom skills on social media while addressing their critics. "I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything... " she wrote on Instagram (via E! News) "Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night... yeah I said it, the D is fire happy wife happy life."
Apparently, Blanchard wasn't nearly as happy as she claimed. In March 2024, Blanchard broke the news of her separation from Anderson on her private Facebook account. "People have been asking what is going on in my life," wrote Blanchard (via Us Weekly). Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents' home down the bayou." One month later, Blanchard officially filed to divorce Anderson. As TMZ reported, Blanchard and Anderson didn't sign a prenup, which means they could potentially be in store for a battle over their finances should they go to court. However, never one to shy away from a bit of scandal, in April 2024, she seemed more invested in her rekindled relationship with ex-fiance Ken Urker than worried about any potential legal issues with Anderson.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard has linked up with her ex
The ink was barely dry on Gypsy Rose Blanchard's divorce filing against Ryan Anderson before she was spotted looking pretty cozy with ex-fiance Ken Urker, whom she also met while she was in prison. His mother, Raina Williams, confirmed to People that they'd recently gotten matching tattoos as friends. However, she made it clear that the pair weren't romantically involved again. "They are not back together," shared Williams. "They're very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that's it." She continued, "I think she's a sweet girl. "I think she's made her mistakes and she's trying to learn from them like anyone else. And I care a lot for Gypsy and I want to see good things happen for her." Williams also revealed that she encouraged Urker to write the initial prison letter that set them on course for a romantic relationship.
According to Page Six, the exes were spotted shopping at Dollar General in April. And while both exes have confirmed their relationship is platonic, the publication posted snapshots of them holding hands as they shopped at Dollar General. They also published photos of them enjoying a chat outside of the store. According to E! News, Blanchard and Urker splurged on Reese's candies and Armor oil tire foam. Later, the friends revealed on TikTok that they hadn't been intimate with each other. "We have not had any intimacy," said Urker. "We're just hanging out as friends. That's all it is," he added.
How Gypsy's estranged husband has responded
Ryan Anderson addressed his doomed romance with Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Taking to his Instagram account on April 7, 2024, Anderson spoke to his supporters to offer an update on his life. "Hey everybody, I just want to say thank y'all for the support and the nice messages I have been getting from people," Anderson said in the clip. "I just want to thank everybody for the support. It's been great. I'm just living my life guys." Anderson also revealed that the public will get to see what led to the collapse of their relationship when their Lifetime reality show premieres. "Y'all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot, so stay tuned for that."
So far, Gypsy has yet to confirm Anderson's claim that their relationship drama would play out on their show. However, Lifetime also released a statement about the project. "Gypsy Rose Blanchard has openly shared her life with Lifetime and our cameras from the moment she was paroled," read the statement. "Her story, including her relationship with Ryan, will continue to unfold on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, debuting this June on Lifetime."