Sports Teams Mascots That Were Involved In Scandal

Sometimes, being a mascot is a dirty job, but somebody's gotta do it. Before he became famous, Brad Pitt had to undertake such a task promoting a restaurant in a chicken suit. Ditto for Megan Fox, whose function at a smoothie outlet included slipping into a banana outfit. And hardcore reality TV fans will never forget the FOX series The Simple Life," which at one point saw Paris Hilton and gal-pal Nicole Ritchie stuff themselves into giant beverage ensembles while working at a Sonic burger drive-in.

Celebrities and civilians who donned themselves in mascot apparel might have found the experience to be cumbersome and even humiliating, but it's a different matter for folks doing the same job in the sporting world. If teams are struggling, mascots might be the only entertaining draws in the arena. But done properly, mascots can be a branding bonanza for franchises seeking more animated and personified identities. It also helps if they're designed with next-gen fans in mind and are particularly engaging to youngsters. "A six-year-old would rather see a mascot than a player," said industry consultant Andy Applebee to Forbes. But while slapstick routines and cheerleading contortions might be fun for all ages, some of the folks underneath all that get-up have found themselves in particularly inauspicious adult situations. A worst-case scenario might spell a public relations disaster for the team regardless of how well it's playing. Here's a look at a few instances where mascots could have done without the attention.