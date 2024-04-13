5 Times Caitlyn Jenner Didn't Hold Back About O.J. Simpson

Caitlyn Jenner has never kept her opinions to herself when it came to the late O.J. Simpson.

On April 11, the family of the controversial football player announced that he had died following a battle with prostate cancer. "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," they wrote via his X, formerly known as Twitter, account. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren." Due to his infamous time in the spotlight, ranging from his murder trial to his 2008 prison sentence, the reactions to Simpson's death have been mixed, to say the least. "The Heisman Trophy Trust mourns the passing of 1968 Heisman Trophy winner O.J. Simpson. We extend our sympathy to his family," the official Heisman Trophy account said in a statement.

While some remembered the former Buffalo Bills player for his athletic history, others, like Jenner, took a scathing approach when reacting to the news. In a two-word tweet on X, the former "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" personality wrote, "Good Riddance," which had its own varied reception. However, her curt tweet isn't the first time Caitlyn Jenner's shade side has come out in full force in relation O.J. Simpson.