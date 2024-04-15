Jill Duggar Dillard Opens Up About Devastating Loss Of Her Daughter Isla
Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard are suffering from a heartbreaking loss.
On April 13, Jill and Derick released a joint statement on Instagram revealing the tragic end to her pregnancy. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard," they wrote. "Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero." They continued, "From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn't wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world." The couple let their followers know they appreciate their prayers as they navigate the unimaginable loss.
In the accompanying photo, the spouses posed together as Jill held a delicate pink and white blanket to honor their departed daughter. The former reality stars released a nearly identical message on their Dillard Family blog, along with a second photo of themselves posed in an identical setup, except Derick held the blanket this time. Jill also held up a piece of fabric embroidered with Isla's full name, Isla Marie Dillard. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that Jill and Derick, who are parents to three other living children, Israel Dillard, Samuel Dillard, and Freddy Dillard, have experienced monumental heartbreak, as just a few years ago, they lost another child early in Jill's pregnancy.
Jill Duggar Dillard had a miscarriage in 2021
Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard were expanding their growing family in 2021, only to learn she miscarried their third child, River Bliss. Alongside a video of their various pregnancy milestones, which included them finding out she was pregnant and sharing the news with their two oldest boys, Jill revealed their sad reality in October 2021. "We recently found out we were expecting our third baby. We were thrilled! However, a few days later we started miscarrying," wrote Jill on Instagram. "We love & miss you River Bliss!"
Over on their family blog, Jill and Derick expounded on their heartbreaking loss and shared the meaning of little River's name. "One meaning for River is 'tranquil,'" wrote the couple. "We also like how the River talked about in the Bible (Rev. 22:1-5) represents God's life-giving presence... And we chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time."
One year later, Jill honored River on the anniversary of his death. "It's been 1 year ago today since we said goodbye to our baby, River Bliss ... I miss the moments we never had with River, yet I feel so so thankful for where we are this year holding our sweet little newborn & I do not take for granted what a blessing this journey of motherhood is," posted Jill to Instagram.