Jill Duggar Dillard Opens Up About Devastating Loss Of Her Daughter Isla

Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard were expanding their growing family in 2021, only to learn she miscarried their third child, River Bliss. Alongside a video of their various pregnancy milestones, which included them finding out she was pregnant and sharing the news with their two oldest boys, Jill revealed their sad reality in October 2021. "We recently found out we were expecting our third baby. We were thrilled! However, a few days later we started miscarrying," wrote Jill on Instagram. "We love & miss you River Bliss!"

Over on their family blog, Jill and Derick expounded on their heartbreaking loss and shared the meaning of little River's name. "One meaning for River is 'tranquil,'" wrote the couple. "We also like how the River talked about in the Bible (Rev. 22:1-5) represents God's life-giving presence... And we chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time."

One year later, Jill honored River on the anniversary of his death. "It's been 1 year ago today since we said goodbye to our baby, River Bliss ... I miss the moments we never had with River, yet I feel so so thankful for where we are this year holding our sweet little newborn & I do not take for granted what a blessing this journey of motherhood is," posted Jill to Instagram.