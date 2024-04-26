Diddy's Rumored Involvement In Tupac's Death Explained

For decades, the details surrounding Tupac Shakur's murder had largely been a mystery. Although it was widely known that the legendary rapper succumbed to his injuries just short of a week after he was shot four times in a drive-by incident in Las Vegas in 1996, no one could point to who did the actual shooting. Although many theories circulated over who was responsible, concrete evidence was elusive. Among the accusations was one pointed directly at Sean "Diddy" Combs, based on claims from Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the only individual ever arrested in connection with the murder and who retired police officer Greg Kading says was the "last man standing among the individuals that conspired to kill Tupac," as noted by AP News. Per Keffe D, it was Diddy who ordered the hit on Tupac.

It took nearly three decades for authorities to arrest someone for Tupac's murder. In September 2023, the police took Keffe D into custody, linking him directly to the crime. "Duane Davis was the shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime, and he orchestrated the plan that was carried out," Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said in a statement. He was later charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon, to which he pleaded not guilty.

As reported by CNN, police also posited that Keffe D "began to devise a plan to obtain a firearm and retaliate against Suge Knight and Mr. Shakur" after learning that the two had attacked his nephew, Orlando Anderson that same night. However, Keffe D maintained that the directive to kill Tupac came from Diddy.