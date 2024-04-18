The O.J. Simpson & Khloe Kardashian Paternity Rumors Reignited After His Death
Since O.J. Simpson's death, fans have been trolling Khloe Kardashian over a silly conspiracy theory about her parentage.
On April 10, 2024, the family of the controversial former football player announced that he had passed away. "Our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," his family revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren." Since that fateful day, pop culture enthusiasts and many of Simpson's peers have shared varying reactions to his death. "O.J. Simpson was the first player to reach a rushing mark many thought could not be attained in a 14-game season when he topped 2,000 yards," Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement to the Associated Press. "His on-field contributions will be preserved in the hall's archives in Canton, Ohio." Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner didn't hold back her thoughts about Simpson's death, summing up her feelings on the matter with two simple words: "Good Riddance."
However, one of the most bizarre and problematic reactions to Simpson's passing has been the large number of Instagram users sending condolence messages to Khloe Kardashian, which has rekindled old rumors that O.J. is her biological father.
Online trolls reignite wild parentage theory
Following O.J. Simpson's death, social media has been buzzing anew with the juicy, yet baseless rumor that the late athlete was actually Khloe Kardashian's real father. Across various posts on the Good American founder's Instagram account, online trolls have uploaded fake condolence messages. In one post featuring the reality TV star on the beach, a user wrote, "So sorry to hear about your dad passing due to cancer. I can't imagine what you're going through." Another added: "Who else came here to read the comments?" While some users chose to joke about the theory in Khloe's comment section, not everyone enjoyed the dad jokes. "Unfortunately, Khloe's father died in 2003; her father is Robert Kardashian Senior. She is NOT OJ's daughter... Shame on y'all," one fan wrote in response to the messages.
The rumors regarding Khloe's paternity first sparked in 2011, after her mother, Kris Jenner, admitted to cheating on the late Robert Kardashian Sr in her memoir "Kris Jenner and All Things Kardashian." While the famous momager kept the person's identity hidden, many fans assumed it was Simpson. Since then, Jenner and Simpson have come out numerous times, denying the rumors. "Never, and I want to stress never, in any way, shape or form have I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically or sexually," the former San Francisco 49 player said in a 2019 video statement, according to Metro. "So all of these stories are just bogus and bad, tasteless."