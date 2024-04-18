The O.J. Simpson & Khloe Kardashian Paternity Rumors Reignited After His Death

Since O.J. Simpson's death, fans have been trolling Khloe Kardashian over a silly conspiracy theory about her parentage.

On April 10, 2024, the family of the controversial former football player announced that he had passed away. "Our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," his family revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren." Since that fateful day, pop culture enthusiasts and many of Simpson's peers have shared varying reactions to his death. "O.J. Simpson was the first player to reach a rushing mark many thought could not be attained in a 14-game season when he topped 2,000 yards," Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement to the Associated Press. "His on-field contributions will be preserved in the hall's archives in Canton, Ohio." Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner didn't hold back her thoughts about Simpson's death, summing up her feelings on the matter with two simple words: "Good Riddance."

However, one of the most bizarre and problematic reactions to Simpson's passing has been the large number of Instagram users sending condolence messages to Khloe Kardashian, which has rekindled old rumors that O.J. is her biological father.