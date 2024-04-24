Why Melania Trump Is Rumored To Have Beef With Kimberly Guilfoyle

The Trump family appears to be divided into two camps: those who like Kimberly Guilfoyle and those who really don't. Some Trumps apparently aren't the biggest fans of the former Fox News host, and she hasn't even officially joined the family tree yet! And as it turns out, Melania Trump is one of those who have a bone to pick with Guilfoyle.

Guilfoyle entered the Trump orbit in 2018, just only a month after news of Donald Trimp Jr.'s divorce from his ex-wife Vanessa became public. The two reportedly became an item right away, and over the years, rumors had persisted that the Trumps "don't like her" and thought she was "trying too hard" to be one of them. Eric Trump clapped back at these claims, telling Page Six, "I completely disagree with the narrative and happen to think the world of Kimberly." But notice his use of "I" and not "we"? The others kept mum, but Ivanka Trump made her stance known when she infamously cropped Guilfoyle out of a photo from Tiffany Trump's wedding, later claiming that it was an accidental oversight A source also told OK! Magazine that Ivanka apparently sees Kimberly as a "social climber desperate to marry into the family." Yikes!

Even the Trump patriarch himself is not too fond of the media personality. Donald Trump reportedly passed on her previous bid to be White House press secretary, and per Politico, he thinks she's "annoying." Like wife, like husband — Melania also seems to have reservations, reportedly viewing Guilfoyle as more of an opportunist than a future family member.