Why Melania Trump Is Rumored To Have Beef With Kimberly Guilfoyle
The Trump family appears to be divided into two camps: those who like Kimberly Guilfoyle and those who really don't. Some Trumps apparently aren't the biggest fans of the former Fox News host, and she hasn't even officially joined the family tree yet! And as it turns out, Melania Trump is one of those who have a bone to pick with Guilfoyle.
Guilfoyle entered the Trump orbit in 2018, just only a month after news of Donald Trimp Jr.'s divorce from his ex-wife Vanessa became public. The two reportedly became an item right away, and over the years, rumors had persisted that the Trumps "don't like her" and thought she was "trying too hard" to be one of them. Eric Trump clapped back at these claims, telling Page Six, "I completely disagree with the narrative and happen to think the world of Kimberly." But notice his use of "I" and not "we"? The others kept mum, but Ivanka Trump made her stance known when she infamously cropped Guilfoyle out of a photo from Tiffany Trump's wedding, later claiming that it was an accidental oversight A source also told OK! Magazine that Ivanka apparently sees Kimberly as a "social climber desperate to marry into the family." Yikes!
Even the Trump patriarch himself is not too fond of the media personality. Donald Trump reportedly passed on her previous bid to be White House press secretary, and per Politico, he thinks she's "annoying." Like wife, like husband — Melania also seems to have reservations, reportedly viewing Guilfoyle as more of an opportunist than a future family member.
Melania reportedly thinks Kimberly is taking advantage of the Trumps
If there's one thing that Melania Trump doesn't like, it's people who use the Trump name for personal gain, and apparently, she thinks Kimberly Guilfoyle is one of them. The former First Lady reportedly had an issue with Guilfoyle receiving a whopping $60,000 payment for her involvement in the "Stop the Steal" rally, which is believed to be the catalyst event to the infamous Capitol Riots in January 2021. CNN reports that the payment was for what was essentially a three-minute introductory speech and had been paid by Turning Point Action, a pro-Trump organization.
This didn't sit well with Melania, according to Stephanie Grisham, her former aide. Although Melania is arguably the most reserved Trump, probably next to her son, Barron Trump, she is still protective of their name and doesn't appreciate anyone cashing in on them. "Another big thing with her is that she didn't like people profiting off of her husband, or her family," Grisham told MSNBC. "And so when you consider how much Jason Miller has made off of the Trump family, or, you know, Kimberly Guilfoyle demanded $60,000 just to introduce the president the day of the rally, it was things like that that bothered her."
Guilfoyle eventually ended up getting subpoenaed for her role in the rally, with NBC News reporting that the chairman of the panel investigating the riots said that she "played a key role organizing and raising funds." The committee also believes that she contributed to spreading debunked conspiracies about election theft, telling the crowd, "We will not allow the liberals and the Democrats to steal our dream or steal our elections."
But Melania apparently used to like Kimberly Guilfoyle
Apparently, Melania Trump didn't always have it out for Kimberly Guilfoyle. When Guilfoyle first became an item with Don Jr., she was reportedly in Melania's good graces. A source told Hollywood Life that Melania, though heartbroken over Don Jr.'s divorce from Vanessa, found relief when Guilfoyle entered the picture. "She [Melania] really liked Vanessa and had grown close to the kids too over the year. But as soon as Melania saw Donald Jr. and Kimberly together, she knew they are perfect for each other," the insider said. They even noted that Melania and Guilfoyle were like two peas in a pod. "Melania also really likes Kimberly, she's got a very easy charm about her, and they have a lot in common so they never run out of conversation."
But now that the streets are saying that Melania and most of the Trumps disapprove of Guilfoyle, another one of Melania's ex-aides, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, told Page Six that it's just a Trump thing to be, well, haters. "This is a heartless, mean-spirited, and divided family ... that doesn't care about one another or anyone else," she claimed. "This is the Trump mentality and brand and none of them are breaking with tradition — all for one and none for all."
As for what the truth is... Who knows? We might just have to wait for the next family photo op — will Guilfoyle make the cut, or will Melania crop her out, too?