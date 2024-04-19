Taylor Reveals Her Mom's Brutal Wish On ThanK You aIMee & We're Side-Eyeing Andrea Swift
Taylor Swift's new track "ThanK you aIMee" is full of juicy details, but one line involving her mother, Andrea, has dropped our jaws.
In February, the music icon surprised fans when she announced her new album during her 2024 Grammy acceptance speech. "I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping for you for the last two years," she exclaimed. "It's called 'The Tortured Poets Department.'" Shortly after revealing the news, Swift uploaded the cover alongside a mysterious caption, teasing the type of subject matter the album would explore. "All's fair in love and poetry," she wrote.
Since that fateful day, Swifties worldwide have eagerly awaited the arrival of Swift's new music era, crafting up theories about which songs are obvious digs at her ex, Joe Alwyn, or her controversial situationship Matty Healy. Fortunately, Swift finally treated pop culture enthusiasts to the highly anticipated album on April 19, and to no surprise, it has broken the internet. But in true Taylor Alison Swift fashion, the era of "The Tortured Poets Department" has been chock full of surprises, including a surprise drop of 15 additional songs. "It's a 2am surprise: 'The Tortured Poets Department' is a secret DOUBLE album," she exclaimed on social media. "I'd written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share with all you." While the second batch of songs predominantly focuses on Swift's romantic endeavors, it also features an eye-opening diss-esque track about Kim Kardashian, and the lyrics are absolutely wild.
ThanK you aIMee shines a light on Andrea Swift's unfiltered thoughts about Kim Kardashian-inspired bully
Since its release, Taylor Swift's scandalous song "thanK you aIMee" has garnered massive attention due to her seemingly ending Kim Kardashian, using North West as the knife. Backed by an acoustic guitar-led production, Swift tells the story of a bully from her past named "Aimee." "When I picture my hometown / There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you," she sings, per Genius. "And plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stars at our school."
As the song continues, Swift recalls the various times "Aimee" took steps to hurt her, describing their years of turmoil as not "a fair fight or a clean kill." However, things take a shocking turn during the song's second chorus, which reveals Andrea Swift's unfiltered feelings about "Aimee." Taylor croons, "Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman / But she used to say she wished you were dead."
While Taylor has yet to confirm if "thank You aIMee" is about the reality TV star, the song title's stylization and its lyrics clearly dig at Kim Kardashian and their years-long feud. In 2016, the pair first clashed after the "Red" singer called out Kanye West for his explicit "Famous" lyric, labeling her a "b***h." In response, Kardashian claimed that Taylor knew all about it, telling GQ, "She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't." The drama led to Taylor's image taking a major hit, with many pop culture fans labeling her a "snake" (cue the "Reputation" TV era).