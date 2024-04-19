Taylor Reveals Her Mom's Brutal Wish On ThanK You aIMee & We're Side-Eyeing Andrea Swift

Taylor Swift's new track "ThanK you aIMee" is full of juicy details, but one line involving her mother, Andrea, has dropped our jaws.

In February, the music icon surprised fans when she announced her new album during her 2024 Grammy acceptance speech. "I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping for you for the last two years," she exclaimed. "It's called 'The Tortured Poets Department.'" Shortly after revealing the news, Swift uploaded the cover alongside a mysterious caption, teasing the type of subject matter the album would explore. "All's fair in love and poetry," she wrote.

Since that fateful day, Swifties worldwide have eagerly awaited the arrival of Swift's new music era, crafting up theories about which songs are obvious digs at her ex, Joe Alwyn, or her controversial situationship Matty Healy. Fortunately, Swift finally treated pop culture enthusiasts to the highly anticipated album on April 19, and to no surprise, it has broken the internet. But in true Taylor Alison Swift fashion, the era of "The Tortured Poets Department" has been chock full of surprises, including a surprise drop of 15 additional songs. "It's a 2am surprise: 'The Tortured Poets Department' is a secret DOUBLE album," she exclaimed on social media. "I'd written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share with all you." While the second batch of songs predominantly focuses on Swift's romantic endeavors, it also features an eye-opening diss-esque track about Kim Kardashian, and the lyrics are absolutely wild.