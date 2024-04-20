ChatGPT Wrote Taylor Swift's Travis Kelce Breakup Song For Us & The Lyrics Are A Hot Mess

Have you ever wondered what a Taylor Swift's breakup song for Travis Kelce' would sound like? Well, look no further. ChatGPT has taken a stab at it, and it sounds absolutely bizarre.

Since summer 2023, fans have been enthralled by the romance between the music icon and NFL star. The pair's relationship timeline first started in July 2023 when Kelce revealed that he tried to give Swift his during her Eras World Tour. "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets," he explained on the "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason. "I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it." Despite Kelce's failed attempt, it didn't go unnoticed by Swift, resulting in their wholesome and high-profile relationship.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," the "Endgame" singer explained to Time when discussing how their relationship began. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to know each other." While their love story shows no signs of slowing down, some fans have wondered what type of breakup song Swift might write if she and Kelce were to ever call it quits. So we asked ChatGPT to write a Taylor Swift breakup song about Travis Kelce for research purposes, and the results were ridiculous.