ChatGPT Wrote Taylor Swift's Travis Kelce Breakup Song For Us & The Lyrics Are A Hot Mess
Disclaimer: All of Nicki Swift's content is written and edited by real, live humans. We do not use AI chat tools to write our content.
Have you ever wondered what a Taylor Swift's breakup song for Travis Kelce' would sound like? Well, look no further. ChatGPT has taken a stab at it, and it sounds absolutely bizarre.
Since summer 2023, fans have been enthralled by the romance between the music icon and NFL star. The pair's relationship timeline first started in July 2023 when Kelce revealed that he tried to give Swift his during her Eras World Tour. "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets," he explained on the "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason. "I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it." Despite Kelce's failed attempt, it didn't go unnoticed by Swift, resulting in their wholesome and high-profile relationship.
"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," the "Endgame" singer explained to Time when discussing how their relationship began. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to know each other." While their love story shows no signs of slowing down, some fans have wondered what type of breakup song Swift might write if she and Kelce were to ever call it quits. So we asked ChatGPT to write a Taylor Swift breakup song about Travis Kelce for research purposes, and the results were ridiculous.
ChatGPT's Taylor Swift breakup track for Travis Kelce is full of football puns
When tasked with creating a Taylor Swift breakup song about Travis Kelce, ChatGPT delivered a tune full of football analogies. The track's first verse started with a classic and whimsical tone. "We danced in the moonlight, your touch felt so right / But now the stars have faded, and we're lost in the night," the AI bot wrote. However, at the start of the pre-chorus, ChatGPT began to lean heavily into Kelce's career as an NFL star, blending the rules of football with Swift's feelings of heartbreak. "You were my touchdown, now you're nowhere to be found / I wore your jersey like it was my own skin," the AI bot imagined Swift singing. "The crowd's gone silent, and I'm standing alone / In the end zone of love, where did we go wrong."
After a series of lovesick one-liners and cheesy football metaphors, ChatGPT delivered one of the most eye-poping (and unrealistic) lyrics at the end of the track, mentioning Kelce by name. "Travis, oh Travis, what could've been / but now you're just a memory, a chapter in the wind," the lyrics read. While the "Fearless" singer isn't preparing to write a breakup song about Kelce as of this writing, various lyrics on her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," seem to be about him. In a statement to the Daily Mail, a source revealed that the NFL star is 100% supportive of the record, adding, "He loves everything she is doing."