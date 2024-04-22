The Tragic Truth About Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood has a long resume, in front of and behind the camera, which has made him a fortune. After rising to prominence as a star in the early '60s series "Rawhide," Eastwood set the ball rolling and hasn't stopped since. As of this writing, his latest project, "Juror #2," starring Leslie Bibb, is in the works. How does he do it, amid rising questions about his general appearance?

In a 2005 conversation with Film Comment, Eastwood, who was in his seventies at the time, remarked that growing older had impacted how he maneuvered the entertainment business."If there's any advantage to age, it's knowledge and experience, and until the day that some sort of presenility sets in, I figure I'll just go ahead and explore that," the producer said. Back then, he'd just released "Million Dollar Baby," a multiple Academy-award-winning film that earned him recognition for directing an acting. Speaking of his leading role in the film as the elderly boxing coach Frankie Dunn, Eastwood told the outlet, "At my age, I've seen enough of high points and low points that I have enough to draw from for this [role] and 10 more like it."

He wasn't kidding. Eastwood has had tear-jerking experiences (and some shady ones, too) throughout his life. Keep scrolling to take a trip down the entertainment powerhouse's lows.