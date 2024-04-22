Tom Cruise's Flashy Attendance At Posh Spice's 50th Birthday Is The Ultimate Dig At Daughter Suri

Tom Cruise made a huge splash at Posh Spice's 50th birthday party in London. According to the Daily Mail, Cruise came super close to overshadowing Victoria Beckham and her star-studded guest list, which also included all of the members of her music group, the Spice Girls. Apparently, Cruise, who was already in town due to shooting "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two," was the life of the glitzy affair, and even kept the energy up by hitting the dance floor at Oswalds, the upscale club where Victoria's party was held. "People were absolutely dumbfounded," said one lucky insider who scored an invite to what sounds like the party of the year.

According to SheKnows, Cruise's attendance means his long-standing feud with Victoria and David Beckham is now over. As the outlet explained, Cruise was super close with the A-list couple during the 2000s. However, they reportedly drifted apart after the couple rebuffed Cruise's attempt to get them to join Scientology, the religion he has openly practiced since the mid-80s. But everything is obviously okay now. Unfortunately, his decision to attend Victoria's bash is a pretty good indicator that Cruise and his daughter, Suri, likely haven't repaired their broken relationship. You see, Suri celebrated her 18th birthday on April 18 and as far as anyone knows, she didn't seem to be on Cruise's radar.