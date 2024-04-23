Melania's Necklace Sale Amid Trump Legal Woes Has Everyone Delivering The Same Blow

If you're one of the many people wondering where in the world Melania Trump is, it looks like she's elbows-deep busy with her own business venture. Just when you'd expect her to be rallying behind Donald Trump on the campaign trail or standing by him during his criminal trial, she threw a curveball and announced that she's selling jewelry — a necklace, to be exact — in celebration of the upcoming Mother's Day. You even get a free NFT to boot! However, some took this move to mean that Melania has rather more nefarious intentions.

Aptly named "Her Love & Gratitude" and costing $245 a pop, the necklace is marketed as customizable jewelry specially designed by Melania to celebrate Mother's Day. Her signature is engraved on the piece, but buyers can also engrave it with whatever they prefer. As a bonus, a "limited-edition digital collectible" is included with every purchase, likely an NFT. "Being a mother is one of the most important roles in life. For this Mother's Day, I have designed the 'Her Love & Gratitude' necklace to express immense gratitude and honor all mothers," Melania said in a statement (via The Hill). Yet, in true Trump fashion, it's a mystery whether any of the proceeds will find their way to charity, just as it was with her existing "collectibles."

Melania's jewelry launch coinciding with the start of her husband's trial has not gone unnoticed, leading fans to side-eye the timing. Some have even painted her as less of a business mogul and more of a grifter capitalizing on the moment.