Tragic Details About Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert became a major star when he joined the cast of "American Idol" Season 8 — but while he was a fan favorite from the start, that's not to say he's always been treated kindly by the public and the media. On the contrary, from attempted exposés pertaining to his sexuality, to backlash over performances and later body shaming, Lambert has been put through the wringer a number of times.

Speaking to them in December 2023, Lambert spoke of the time he was forced to publicly acknowledge being gay. He'd been an "American Idol" contestant and some viewers had dug up images of him and a former boyfriend on his Tribe account. "These people found these pictures and were like, 'Look, he's kissing a boy!'" he recounted. Unsurprisingly, the show's publicist reached out to ask how he wanted to deal with the situation — but Lambert wasn't exactly bothered. For starters, there was the fact that he'd been openly gay for years at that point. He also shared that the publicist had been incredibly supportive of his decision to respond to the questions regarding his sexuality, with what could be seen as the forerunner to Ariana Grande's "Yes, and?"

Lambert has since told People that some of the criticism he received had stung a little. Nevertheless, he also told the outlet that he'd used it to his benefit. "It made me stronger and informed the kind of art that I wanted to make," he said. Take that, haters.