Alina Habba Dethrones Kendall Jenner As Worst Vegetable Slicer Ever

Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba has dethroned Kendall Jenner as the worst vegetable slicer of all time. To jog your memory, Jenner went viral while filming Season 2 of "The Kardashians" for struggling to succeed at one of life's most basic skills: cutting up a cucumber. Despite having a personal chef at her disposal, she refused to let them prepare her afternoon snack as her mother, Kris Jenner wanted. But she obviously should've! Jenner spent the next minute or so awkwardly carving through a cucumber and placing her fingers too close to the sharp blade. "I'm not a good cutter so don't zoom in on me," said Jenner during the clip. "I'm not professional whatsoever." Yeah, that much was clear!

Jenner made it out of the ordeal with her fingers intact, but she was also endlessly mocked for not knowing her way around a knife and cutting board. Fortunately for Jenner, social media has deemed Habba's cutting skills as far worse. On April 22, attorney Ron Filipkowski reposted a video of Habba awkwardly cutting celery on what appeared to be an unsteady surface. The clip was originally shared by Habba's friend, former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Siggy Flicker. However, it's traveled outside their social circle, as Filipkowski's repost has racked up nearly one million views, and thousands of snarky comments about her technique, including a tweet reading, "The knife is as sharp as she is."