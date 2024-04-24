Alina Habba Dethrones Kendall Jenner As Worst Vegetable Slicer Ever
Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba has dethroned Kendall Jenner as the worst vegetable slicer of all time. To jog your memory, Jenner went viral while filming Season 2 of "The Kardashians" for struggling to succeed at one of life's most basic skills: cutting up a cucumber. Despite having a personal chef at her disposal, she refused to let them prepare her afternoon snack as her mother, Kris Jenner wanted. But she obviously should've! Jenner spent the next minute or so awkwardly carving through a cucumber and placing her fingers too close to the sharp blade. "I'm not a good cutter so don't zoom in on me," said Jenner during the clip. "I'm not professional whatsoever." Yeah, that much was clear!
Jenner made it out of the ordeal with her fingers intact, but she was also endlessly mocked for not knowing her way around a knife and cutting board. Fortunately for Jenner, social media has deemed Habba's cutting skills as far worse. On April 22, attorney Ron Filipkowski reposted a video of Habba awkwardly cutting celery on what appeared to be an unsteady surface. The clip was originally shared by Habba's friend, former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Siggy Flicker. However, it's traveled outside their social circle, as Filipkowski's repost has racked up nearly one million views, and thousands of snarky comments about her technique, including a tweet reading, "The knife is as sharp as she is."
Social media reacts to Alina Habba
🚨BREAKING for the Trollski’s🚨— Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) April 23, 2024
I can’t cut an avocado either. pic.twitter.com/xLXKJAsHB3
Kendall Jenner's cucumber cutting controversy temporarily made her a laughing stock on social media. Her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian even joined in on the mocking. Kim, for example, showed off her cucumber cutting skills while filming an episode of "AHS: Delicate," which aired in October 2023. Meanwhile, Kylie made sure to taunt Kendall about her cucumber disaster as they made Thanksgiving dinner together the next year. "You're doing a good job," Kylie Jenner joked as Kendall attempted to cut up an onion during an Instagram Story (via Business Insider). Despite not seeming too amused at the moment, Kendall eventually was able to poke fun at herself at a later date.
Alina Habba has decided to follow in Kendall's footsteps and join in on the jokes about her own cutting skills. On April 23, Habba posted a video of herself butchering an avocado to Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. "Hey guys, I've never done a video like this, but I thought I'd try because Ron Filipkowski is getting like a million views for me chopping celery," said Habba. "Hey, Ron, you little trollski, look, I'm not good at this either ... get a life!" She then proudly showed off her plate of unevenly sliced avocado. "BREAKING for the Trollski's, I can't cut an avocado either," she captioned the post, which has racked up over 730,000 views. Ultimately, her humor seems to have won over a few of her critics.