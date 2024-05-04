The Tragic Truth About O.J. Simpson's Kids Sydney And Justin

Justin Ryan Simpson and Sydney Brooke Simpson were only 5 and 8 years old respectively, when their famous father, O.J. Simpson, stood trial for the gruesome murders of their mother, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. In the end, O.J. was acquitted of all charges in October 1995. "My first obligation is to my young children, who will be raised the way that Nicole and I had always planned," O.J. said in a post-verdict statement delivered by Jason Simpson, his son from a previous marriage (via AP News).

Now, on the heels of O.J. Simpson's death, many are taking a look back at all of the trauma his youngest children, Sydney and Justin, have endured over the years. "It brings back all the pain — the memories that they all went through. That was a tragic time," Justin's godfather, Dave Brobeck, told NBC 4 Los Angeles. "These kids survived well." Still, there's no doubt that the grievous loss of their mother at such a young age, coupled with the publicity of their father's "trial of the century" and now, his death, has undoubtedly impacted them in many ways.