The Untold Truth Of O.J. Simpson

O.J. Simpson will forever be remembered as one of America's most controversial figures. The football great was living in the lap of luxury when it all came tumbling down around him because of his personal life. In 1985, he married his second wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and soon, he was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. A pattern of alleged domestic abuse emerged, with police regularly being called to the couple's home. In one particularly tragic incident in 1989, police found Nicole battered and bruised and hiding in the bushes. "He's going to kill me," she told officers, per The Los Angeles Times.

The pair divorced in 1992, but in 1994, O.J. was accused of doing just what Nicole had feared. The mom of two was stabbed to death at her Los Angeles home alongside a friend, Ron Goldman. The televised trial that followed captivated America. Indeed, over 150 million people watched the final day of the trial on live TV and were collectively shocked when O.J. Simpson was exonerated.

Despite the verdict, life would never be the same for O.J. A tumultuous few decades followed and culminated with a cancer diagnosis in February 2024. O.J. died at 76 just two months later, sparking renewed interest in his life. And yet, despite all of the headlines he made over the years, there's still plenty to uncover about him. This is the untold truth of O.J. Simpson.