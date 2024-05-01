Kimberly Guilfoyle Completely Crosses The Line With Retired Showgirl Look

The internet is not impressed with Kimberly Guilfoyle's latest look, and their reactions are absolutely brutal. On April 30, Guilfoyle took to Instagram to post about attending a Havana Nights event at The Club at Admiral's Cove. The Fox News host showed off her all-white look, consisting of a short, white mini-dress with lace sleeves and a hexagonal, beaded overlay. The dress also featured a sheer fringe at the hemline. Guilfoyle rounded off the look with long, highlighted layers, dramatic eye makeup, and metallic platform heels. As seen in the snap, Guilfoyle posed with several other attendees, who were also wearing all-white looks, although hers was arguably much more risqué, and definitely off theme.

Given her smile and confident demeanor, it seems that Guilfoyle was happy with how her look came together. Social media, on the other hand, had a much different reaction. Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ron Filipkowski reposted her photo to his account with the caption, "Havana Night!" Users on the platform rushed to comment about their distaste for Guilfoyle's look. "Imagine having unlimited money to spend on your physical appearance and THIS is what you come up with," tweeted one user. "Are the stripper platform shoes [necessary]? LOL," tweeted another user. Meanwhile, another user questioned her religious values, writing, "Is this how good Christian women dress?"

Of course, this isn't the first time Guilfoyle's outfits have garnered intense backlash.