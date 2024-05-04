The Tragic Truth About Ron Goldman's Parents

Fred Goldman and Sharon Rufo's lives turned upside down on the night of June 12, 1994. That horrific summer night led to their son, Ron Goldman, being tragically murdered alongside his good friend, Nicole Brown Simpson. The two were found just outside of Nicole's home in a bloody massacre, and there were many unanswered questions about the murders. However, the actor's ex-husband, O.J. Simpson, became the main suspect in the case. The trial would become one of the most talked about in history as a media frenzy surrounded everyone involved, including the Goldman family.

From the beginning, the Goldman family believed that O.J. was guilty of killing Ron and Nicole. In an interview with Barbara Walters (via the Washington Post), a year after the murders, Fred explained plain and simple, that he knew the former football star had killed his son. He shared, "There is no doubt in my mind that O.J. Simpson is guilty, none." At the time, O.J.'s fate regarding the case had not been determined, but Fred said that if he was acquitted, he would be "angrier than hell." Unfortunately, this would become a reality for the Goldman family as O.J. was acquitted of the murder.

Sadly, the loss of their son was just one of the many tragic situations that Fred and Rufo have faced. Even before losing Ron, they had dealt with difficult situations, and the tragedy surrounding their family never seemed to come to an end as the years went by.