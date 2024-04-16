Unanswered Questions About Nicole Brown Simpson's Murder

While a plethora of questions still surround Nicole Brown Simpson's murder, one of them revolves around a potentially incriminating bloody fingerprint. After arriving at the scene of the murders of Nicole Simpson Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, Detective Mark Fuhrman discovered that a fingerprint had been left in blood on a door handle. However, for some unknown reason, the crucial piece of evidence was never collected and subsequently disappeared altogether during the investigation.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey (via the National Enquirer), Fuhrman said, "There's a thumbprint right on the brass turnstile," revealing his theory that the culprit was bleeding after being injured during the murders. Unfortunately, the forensics team somehow overlooked Fuhrman's description of the bloody thumbprint in his report, and they didn't collect the handle. Elaborating on the grievous error to Winfrey, Fuhrman said, "They brought over a locksmith to change the locks." He continued, "That locksmith actually took that lock off, saw the bloody fingerprint, figured it had already been processed." As a result, the fingerprint was disposed of when a new lock was fitted, meaning that no-one was able to confirm or deny who the bloody mark belonged to.

Meanwhile, a fingerprint expert who took the stand at O.J. Simpson's trial explained that none of the prints that were collected at the murder scene belonged to the football player.