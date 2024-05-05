Everything Sophia Bush Has Said About Her Sexuality

Sophia Bush's relationship history has been a hot topic ever since she tied the knot with Chad Michael Murray while filming "One Tree Hill" in 2005. But the former "it couple" could only sustain their happiness for a few months before things went kaput. By 2006, the co-stars were divorced and living separate lives. Unfortunately, that didn't stop Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray's marriage from being the source of gossip for years after they split. Bush would go on to date other actors, including James Lafferty, Austin Nichols and Jesse Lee Soffer, before marrying entrepreneur Grant Hughes in June 2022. That marriage only lasted 13 months as Bush filed for divorce in August 2023.

Despite enduring a string of public and painful breakups, Bush has never shied away from sharing her views on love. While speaking with Stylist in 2019, the actor admitted to being a "serial monogamist" to her own detriment. "What I realize, when I look back at the way I have operated... and stuck in relationships that were not good for me... I now look back and go, 'Oh, it's not my fault, it's not their fault,'" said Bush before noting that some of the guys "f***ed up." Since Bush started dating soccer star Ashlyn Harris in October 2023, she's turned the conversation more inward to her sexuality and where she falls on that spectrum.