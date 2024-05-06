Roast Jokes About Tom Brady's Kids Confirm What We Suspected About His Reputation

Tom Brady prides himself on being a stand-up father to his children, but his peers — and many of his fans — beg to differ. In the much-anticipated Netflix special, "The Greatest Roast of All-Time: Tom Brady," some of his enthusiastic roasters poked fun at the NFL legend's reputation for being, let's just say, a not-so-present father to his kids, something many have thought since his infamous unretirement from the NFL, all in pursuit of yet another Super Bowl ring.

In case you need a refresher, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL in February 2022, citing a desire to "focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," aka his family life and marriage to Gisele Bündchen. But a mere month later, he did a complete 180, announcing that he had "unfinished business" in the league and was ready to play for one more season with the sign-off of his "supportive family." It didn't take long, however, for Brady and Bündchen to announce that they were going their separate ways. Although the supermodel denied that Brady's laser-sharp focus on his career was the only factor for their split, Brady himself admitted to Howard Stern in 2020 that he sometimes falls short in his paternal duties "[Gisele] didn't feel like I was doing my part for the family," he said at the time (via E! News).

Come his roast time, his peers and comedians took it as ammunition to take verbal swings at him. And truth be told, he should have seen it all coming.