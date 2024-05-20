Whatever Happened To Adam Lambert?

Adam Lambert was born in 1982 in Indianapolis, Indiana, before moving with his family to San Diego when he was still a baby. Even as a youngster, Lambert envisioned himself becoming an entertainer. "I had just started falling in love with musical theater when I was 10," Lambert said in an interview with The Hot Desk. At that age, he scored the role of Linus in a local production of "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown."

That experience spurred him to undertake voice training while appearing in more stage musicals throughout his teenage years. When he was 19, he landed a job singing on a cruise ship. He credits that gig with preparing him for a future in show business. "I was so young ... I was so green — I hadn't been through a lot of professional stuff yet, so it was good for me to do a show that long and sing songs so many times over 10 months," he told The Hot Desk. After that, he appeared in a big-budget 2004 theatrical production, "The Ten Commandments," working alongside Val Kilmer, who starred in the musical as Moses.

Just a few years later, Lambert would seek fame on "American Idol." His audition for the popular singing competition show turned out to be an experience that would change his life in ways he couldn't have even imagined. Read on to find out what happened to Adam Lambert.