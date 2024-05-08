What Matthew McConaughey's Exes Have Said About Him

Matthew McConaughey may insist that he never dates his co-stars, but his romantic history suggests otherwise. Before settling down with Camila Alves, McConaughey had his fair share of relationships and flings with leading ladies like Ashley Judd, Sandra Bullock, Penelope Cruz, and even Janet Jackson (yup, they were totally a thing). Remarkably, none of his former flames have ever aired any dirty laundry about him.

This lack of drama could probably stem from how McConaughey views his past relationships. He once shared with Elle a perspective that might explain why he's managed to keep things so amicable with most of his former partners. "I don't dislike any of my exes," he said. "If I took time to form a relationship, it's gonna hurt when we move on, but are you puttin' Wite-Out over all that beautiful time together? That was real time in your life. It's connected to where you are today."

Given his no-burning-of-bridges philosophy, it's no wonder his exes haven't turned into foes. Who needs messy breakups when you can be pals with your past loves? In fact, more celebrities should be taking a page out of McConaughey's book. Here's the scoop of some of his alleged romantic relationships, including exes that have given him glowing endorsements.