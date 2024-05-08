Reporter Hit With Big Consequence After Cringeworthy Comment To Caitlin Clark Goes Viral

An Indianapolis sports reporter is facing consequences due to a cringeworthy comment he made towards Caitlin Clark.

Gregg Doyel, who works for the Indianapolis Star, shared an odd exchange with the former University of Iowa star on April 17, after she joined the Indiana Fever as their newest point guard. During Clark's introductory press event, where Doyel was in attendance, she said, "This is a dream come true ... I can't think of a better place for myself to start my career. A place that loves basketball, that supports women's basketball, and an organization that really does things the right way ... I'm just very thankful that they have a belief in me" (via Today).

However, things took a turn when Doyel addressed Clark directly. "Hi Caitlin, Gregg Doyel, Indy Star," said Doyel during the press conference before mimicking Clark's famous heart hands, which she regularly flashed at her family during games. "You like that?" asked Clark, prompting Doyel to answer, "I like that you're here." Clark replied, "Yeah, I do that to my family after every game." Doyel replied again, saying, "Well, start doing that to me and we'll get along just fine." Shortly after, social media took Doyel to task for the inappropriate commentary that temporarily distracted fans from Clark's athletic prowess and accomplishments. However, his consequences extended further than social media's anger.