The Untold Truth Of Baby Gronk

Baby Gronk has taken over the Internet in 2024 — and if you don't know who he is yet, he hopes to change that soon. The 11-year-old Texas native has been sharing his NFL aspirations in hundreds of his viral social media videos that show him decked out in several chunky chains and surrounded by squads of gorgeous (older) women.

Gronk, whose real name is Madden San Miguel, has already boasted his early picks for potential college teams while still in middle school. The pre-teen has not had an official offer from any school, but that doesn't seem to stop him or his father, Jake. The latter shamelessly runs his social media accounts, toting his son around the country to various football camps for Madden to take photos with coaches like Nick Saban for clickbait. "It's a brand. It's a movement. I do all of that," Jake said in an interview with The Athletic. Whatever Gronk's father is doing seems to be paying off. Madden has garnered over half a million Instagram followers and reportedly makes $100,000 dollars a year alone in advertisements. Talk about lunch money!

His nickname, Baby Gronk, was born to honor former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski and Madden's unusual growth spurt. "We call him Baby Gronk because he weighs 20 pounds more than all the children in his grade," Jake told SportsKeeda. So, how has Gronk managed to rub shoulders with Shaquille O'Neal? Will his talent prevail, or will his helicopter dad dash his NFL dreams? We're breaking down the untold truth of Baby Gronk.