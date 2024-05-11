What Orlando Bloom's Exes Have Said About Him
Since bursting on the scene in 2001, Orlando Bloom has become an unforgettable fixture within the entertainment industry. From leading box office film franchises, like Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "The Lord of the Rings," to captivating audiences on the Broadway stage, the "Troy" actor is an undeniable tour de force. However, in addition to his acting prowess, People's former Sexiest Man Alive has made countless headlines for his personal life, specifically his various romantic entanglements with some of the industry's biggest female names.
Despite years of attention and speculation, Bloom has remained relatively private about his romantic past. However, he has gone on record describing himself as a hopeless romantic, seemingly hinting at having no issues with his former partners. "I'm completely in love with the idea of love. I believe in that heart-to-heart connection," he said in 2013, per The Mirror. Years prior, Bloom echoed similar sentiments when he told a British journalist, "It's heavenly when you're falling for someone and can't stop thinking about her," per People.
While Bloom has a picturesque viewpoint regarding his love life, we wondered if his ex-lovers share the same sentiment. Here's everything the "Elizabethtown" star's former partners have said about him.
Kate Bosworth and Orlando are still good friends
Orlando Bloom's first high-profile and serious romantic relationship in Hollywood was with Kate Bosworth. The two stars first made waves in 2002 at the start of their respective careers. Despite being one of the hottest couples in the industry, the two remained tightlipped about their romance aside from the occasional statement here or there. "We've made this choice to keep the relationship private," she told People in 2004. "We do our own things, and it's been great that way. We keep everything really priceless." Bloom also opened up about his relationship with Bosworth during an appearance on "Regis and Kelly," describing their meeting as a "chance encounter."
Unfortunately, the two called it quits in 2005 after three years together. At the time, publicist Robin Baum told People, "They remain very close ... It was a mutual decision." While they didn't live happily ever after, the "Blue Crush" star still has a close bond with Bloom. In 2019, she revealed on "Watch What Happens Live!" that they're still really good friends. She also reflected on how they leaned on each other during the formative years of their careers. "I think when you kind of go through something like that with someone, it's like you feel like that's a real anchor in many ways," she explained.
Even though they're on good terms, Bosworth admitted to Vogue in 2008 (via Daily Mail) that Bloom was her first real heartbreak, stating, "First love — you feel like its the be-all and end-all."
Miranda Kerr views Orlando as a brother figure now
Following his breakup with Kate Bosworth, Orlando Bloom's next public romance was with Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr, which started in 2007. "They've been friends for a long time. But they only decided to give it a go a few weeks back," a source revealed to US Weekly that October (via Just Jared). After three years of dating, Bloom and Kerr took their relationship to the next level, getting married in 2010 and welcoming their first child, Flynn, in 2011. However, the former love birds called it quits in 2013 following three years of marriage. "Despite this being the end of their marriage, they love, support, and respect each other as both parents of their son and as a family," a rep for Bloom told E! News.
While Kerr remained mum about their split, she revealed to Elle Canada in 2016 that the breakup negatively impacted her mental health. "When Orlando and I separated, I actually fell into a really bad depression," she explained. "I never understood the depth of that feeling or the reality of that because I was naturally a very happy person."
Fortunately, Kerr and Bloom have moved past their heartache to co-parent and foster their platonic relationship. In an episode of the "Moments with Candace Parker" podcast, the former supermodel described the "Unlocked" actor as a brother. "He's, like, to me right now, a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother," she said, per People.
Selena Gomez's relationship with Orlando wasn't what it seemed
Coming in next on our list is Selena Gomez, who shared a mysterious, messy, and somewhat unconfirmed relationship with Orlando Bloom. In March 2014, the two first made headlines after participating in the We Day California conference alongside other celebs. At the time, Bloom was fresh out of his relationship with Miranda Kerr, while Gomez was in an on-again, off-again situation with Justin Bieber. Of course, their team-up sparked romance rumors, which the two starlets swiftly denied. "They are not dating," a source told E! News at the time.
However, two years after the We Day debacle, Bloom and Gomez caused a stir yet again when they were spotted supposedly getting cozy at the Light nightclub in Las Vegas in May 2016, per TMZ. According to the news outlet, sources described their interaction as touchy-feely.
Unlike in 2014, the second batch of romance rumors were particularly peculiar due to Bloom's relationship with Katy Perry. Fortunately, the "Teenage Dream" singer and former Disney Channel star quickly squashed the speculation. "Instead of giving energy & eyeballs to dumb conspiracy, check out how cool this is," Perry wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside an article on Bloom's UNICEF partnership. Gomez then retweeted the post with a praise hand emoji. Months before the romance rumors took off, the "Wizards of Waverly Place" star showcased her platonic love for Bloom in a birthday post. "Happy Birthday Orly – celebrate kindness and who you are," she wrote.
Katy Perry gushed about being friends with Orlando post split
Before earning the title of relationship goals, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom experienced a fair share of ups and downs, including a brief breakup. After meeting at a Golden Globes party in January 2016, the talented actor and popular singer embarked on a torrid love affair, going to Coachella together and making headlines for their NSFW paddleboard vacation. However, after a year of dating, the lovebirds called it quits. "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," their representative told E! News in March 2017.
Despite their clear statement, rumors swirled that they ended things on bad terms, resulting in Perry shutting down the speculation on X. "HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017?! U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all," she wrote. Bloom echoed similar sentiments, telling Elle in April 2017, "We're friends, it's good."
Fortunately, the breakup worked in their favor, with the two reconciling the following year, per People. In 2022, Perry gushed about the evolution of her relationship with Bloom and why she initially broke up with him. "It became boring, and I was like, 'We're breaking up then," she told Chelsea Handler on her podcast "Life Will Be the Death of Me." However, with the help of couples therapy, the two were able to reconcile and keep their love alive.