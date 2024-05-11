What Orlando Bloom's Exes Have Said About Him

Since bursting on the scene in 2001, Orlando Bloom has become an unforgettable fixture within the entertainment industry. From leading box office film franchises, like Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "The Lord of the Rings," to captivating audiences on the Broadway stage, the "Troy" actor is an undeniable tour de force. However, in addition to his acting prowess, People's former Sexiest Man Alive has made countless headlines for his personal life, specifically his various romantic entanglements with some of the industry's biggest female names.

Despite years of attention and speculation, Bloom has remained relatively private about his romantic past. However, he has gone on record describing himself as a hopeless romantic, seemingly hinting at having no issues with his former partners. "I'm completely in love with the idea of love. I believe in that heart-to-heart connection," he said in 2013, per The Mirror. Years prior, Bloom echoed similar sentiments when he told a British journalist, "It's heavenly when you're falling for someone and can't stop thinking about her," per People.

While Bloom has a picturesque viewpoint regarding his love life, we wondered if his ex-lovers share the same sentiment. Here's everything the "Elizabethtown" star's former partners have said about him.