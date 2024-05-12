The Disgraced A-Lister Who Showed Up To Chelsea Clinton's Wedding

When Chelsea Clinton wed Marc Mezvinsky back in 2010, it was a star-studded affair. However, one guest was certainly more infamous than famous. We're talking about Ghislaine Maxwell — yes, the Ghislaine Maxwell currently serving 20 years in prison for sexually grooming underage girls.

Maxwell didn't exactly hide the fact that she was at the former first daughter's nuptials. Far from it, in fact. In one snap of Bill Clinton walking Chelsea down the aisle, her appearance is unmistakable as she grins at the bride-to-be. Why is her being there and not afraid to show it relevant? As it turns out, according to court documents, she'd managed to skip out on a deposition that was part of Virginia Giuffre's (then Virginia Roberts) case against Jeffrey Epstein. She'd done that by telling the court she needed to leave the U.S. (and possibly never return) to be with her sick mother.

Miraculously, Maxwell's mother recovered not long after, and despite telling the court she might never return to America, the socialite was spotted in an aisle seat at Chelsea's Rhinebeck, New York wedding. The flagrant disregard for her would-be deposition would raise red flags in itself. However, there was more element that seemed a bit shady. According to Daily Mail, largely as a result of Maxwell's no-show at the deposition, Giuffre's case ended up being settled out of court. Just to put the timing into perspective, Chelsea's wedding took place just two weeks after the settlement was finalized.