Taylor Swift's Calculated Changes To Eras Tour Set Prove Travis Kelce Hasn't Erased Her Exes

Taylor Swift's "TTPD" era setlist included "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived." It's a blistering objurgation of an ex's behavior — she accuses him of trying to buy drugs, ruining her summer, and treating her like a delicate addition to a lepidopterist's collection. There are some clues that it's about Matty Healy, including the lyric, "In your Jehovah's Witness suit," which might reference the suits he performs in. And after seeing Swift's Parisian performance of the song, some fans speculated that she dropped another hint that's about him.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, a fan shared side-by-side videos of Swift marching while performing "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and Healy doing the same while singing "Love It If We Made It." The entertainers had identical high-stepping techniques, and they both raised their free arms with a flourish.

Taylor Swift marching during the smallest man who ever lived at the Eras concert in Paris and Matty Healy marching in love it if we made it. THE LIGHTING??? THE COLORS??!? THE MARCHING!!?! pic.twitter.com/togic2MZMl — 🍳🍳🍳🍳🍳 (@denimtetris) May 9, 2024

Maybe Swift's marching was meant to mock one Healy performance in particular. Healy gives one of Swift's nemeses a shoutout in "Love It If We Made It" when he sings, "Thank you, Kanye, very cool." While delivering this lyric during a January 2023 concert, he caused outrage by raising his arm in what many believed to be a Nazi salute, per The U.S. Sun. This was after Ye had caused controversy by making anti-Semitic remarks. In her song, Swift sings, "Could someone give a message to the smallest man who ever lived?" But if you want the job done right, do it yourself.