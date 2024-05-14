Kelly Clarkson Confirms What Everyone Suspected About Her Drastic Weight Transformation

Kelly Clarkson has confirmed what everyone suspected about her weight loss transformation. Although Clarkson previously told People that she used strictly natural means to drop her weight, the talk show host has owned up to using a different version of Ozempic while interviewing Whoopi Goldberg. The conversation kicked off with Clarkson complimenting her fellow talk show host on aging in reverse. "Every time I run into you ... you look younger," said Clarkson during a May taping of her talk show. Goldberg credited her youthful appearance with her recent weight loss. "First of all it's all the weight I've lost, because I've lost almost two people," said "The View" panelist.

After Goldberg revealed that she had been using "that wonderful shot that works for people who need some help," Clarkson, who along with Christina Aguilera, sparked Ozempic gossip at the 2024 Grammys, also owned up to utilizing a weight loss drug. "Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too," admitted Clarkson, who revealed that her "blood work got so bad." The singer also revealed that her doctor had attempted to get her to use the unspecified drug for two years. However, it took her some time to get on board. "And I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it,'" added Clarkson. "I already have thyroid problems. Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else."