Kelly Clarkson Confirms What Everyone Suspected About Her Drastic Weight Transformation
Kelly Clarkson has confirmed what everyone suspected about her weight loss transformation. Although Clarkson previously told People that she used strictly natural means to drop her weight, the talk show host has owned up to using a different version of Ozempic while interviewing Whoopi Goldberg. The conversation kicked off with Clarkson complimenting her fellow talk show host on aging in reverse. "Every time I run into you ... you look younger," said Clarkson during a May taping of her talk show. Goldberg credited her youthful appearance with her recent weight loss. "First of all it's all the weight I've lost, because I've lost almost two people," said "The View" panelist.
After Goldberg revealed that she had been using "that wonderful shot that works for people who need some help," Clarkson, who along with Christina Aguilera, sparked Ozempic gossip at the 2024 Grammys, also owned up to utilizing a weight loss drug. "Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too," admitted Clarkson, who revealed that her "blood work got so bad." The singer also revealed that her doctor had attempted to get her to use the unspecified drug for two years. However, it took her some time to get on board. "And I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it,'" added Clarkson. "I already have thyroid problems. Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else."
Kelly Clarkson's fans are annoyed about revelation
Kelly Clarkson's decision to open up about her weight loss journey hasn't exactly gone over well with some of her fans across social media. Although many fans are happy that Clarkson has achieved her personal weight loss and health goals, many are unhappy about her lack of transparency regarding her methods. "Why these celebrities lie about this is truly ridiculous. We all know what you're doing to lose weight that fast," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She's literally just on an off brand Ozempic, why is she dancing around the issue," tweeted a second fan. Another user echoed these same sentiments, writing, "Girl just say its not name brand Ozempic. Its great value."
Some fans on Reddit have also expressed annoyance over Clark's revelation. "I am conflicted about whether I am happy or angry that Kelly finally opened up about her weight loss success after claiming for months that it's because she ate high protein and walked a lot," wrote one fan. "If these celebs wanted to influence in a good way, they would talk about the shortage, availability, affordability and access issues." In response, another user complained about Clarkson's former claims about dieting and exercise. "She's been telling everyone for months that it was because of walking and a high protein diet. What this does is everyone who is taking this medication gets looked at like we're taking the easy way out and why can't we just walk and eat high protein," they wrote.