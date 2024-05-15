Video Of Kimberly Guilfoyle's Clueless Behavior Seals The Deal For Her Haters

Kimberly Guilfoyle's new interview with Roger Stone, a long-time supporter and former advisor of Donald Trump, has given her haters more ammunition to use against her. Guilfoyle, who's engaged to the former president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., had Stone as guest on "The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show" amid the (supposed) billionaire's ongoing legal issues to, assumingly, contribute to some positive commentary about her future father-in-law. But if that was Guilfoyle's goal, she definitely missed the mark, as she kind of zoned out during the exchange. As Stone spoke out about ways in which the legal system had been unfair to Donald Trump, Guilfoyle looked wholly uninterested, and seemed more focused on tugging at her hair, messing with her lashes, and looking down at her phone.

Kim was really into this interview today. Laser focused. pic.twitter.com/8ksN0mguqI — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 13, 2024

Granted, the clip, posted to Ron Filipkowski's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, has been heavily edited to highlight Guilfoyle's distracted nature. For those who care to look, the full Rumble interview proves that Guilfoyle had plenty more moments when she actually engaged with the topic at hand. For example, the avid Trump supporter hit various talking points, including criticizing Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen, and applauding the turnout at one of Trump's rallies. However, social media doesn't care about that. Since the clip went viral, the Republican's haters have unleashed a barrage of insults her way, criticizing everything from her attention span to Guilfoyle's rumored plastic surgery usage.

Brace yourselves, because social media was absolutely ruthless.