What Happened To Jon & Kate Plus 8 Star Collin Gosselin?

Jon and Kate Gosselin soared to fame in the 2000s with their reality show "Jon and Kate Plus 8," which showed their life with their twins and sextuplets. While having eight children might seem like a feat in itself, raising them is a whole other story. Over the years, the public came to realize that they're not exactly model parents, as evidenced by Collin Gosselin's disturbing claims against Kate, revealing that she unnecessarily institutionalized him. But fast-forward to today, and Collin has turned a corner from those dark days and seems to be thriving in his own right.

One of the famed sextuplets, Collin found himself in the headlines in 2016, when Kate disclosed that she had sent him to an institution to help him address his "special needs." Speaking to People, she noted, "He needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things." Collin, on the other hand, tossed those claims back years later and accused Kate of being "abusive," claiming in Vice TV's "The Dark Side of the 2000s" that his institutionalization was merely a tactic to silence him. "I was starting to tell people what was going on at home and, you know, she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn't be able to get the secrets out," he said.

Collin's institutionalization is largely what effectively ended their rocky mother-son relationship, with Collin opting to live with Jon instead. And now that he's all grown up, Collin is carving his own path on his terms, starting with his decision to enlist in the Marines.