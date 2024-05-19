The Shady Side Of Anne Hathaway Everyone Ignores

Many actors are known for being intense on set, especially those who have been working from a very young age. Anne Hathaway is no different. "I was 17 when I made 'The Princess Diaries,'" she said during a 2008 interview with W Magazine. "I was at the nucleus of such a large organism, and Garry [Marshall] made me feel that I was the most important person on set every day. And from there ... sometimes when I would talk to adults, they would be taken aback by how forward I was. And I was very oblivious to it."

Alas, Hathaway's particular style of interacting with colleagues eventually caused her to pause, look inward, and take stock of her on-set behavior. According to Hathaway, while filming "Rachel Getting Married," filmmaker Jonathan Demme made a change in the script. But instead of simply acquiescing, she immediately began interrogating him as to why he made the edit and launched into her own passionate monologue as to why the original script was better. "He smiled at me and said, 'Hey, Annie? Maybe instead of telling me why I'm wrong, you could ask me why I made the choice I made,'" she recounted about the life-changing moment. "I didn't mean to be disrespectful to people, but that's exactly what I had done for years," she acknowledged. Oopsie.