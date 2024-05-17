Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Roasted Over Disastrous Hair En Route To Cannes Film Festival

Joe Alwyn has certainly been dragged by Taylor Swift's fans for some time now, so maybe it shouldn't come as a surprise that when he landed in Nice for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, he looked a little like he'd emerged from a bush. Then again, it's possible his locks were still acclimatizing to solid ground, post-flight.

As Cannes enthusiasts will know, Alwyn's latest project, "Kinds of Kindness," is in the running for the festival's prestigious Palme d'Or. It's no doubt a pretty big deal for the actor, so it was probably exciting for him to be papped and asked for autographs at the airport. However, given just how much Swift's fans can't stand Alwyn at the moment, he couldn't escape some criticism. In particular, he got a ton of flak for his gravity-defying hairdo. As one Swiftie wrote on X, previously Twitter, "He looks homeless ijbol." For the uninitiated, IJBOL means, "I just burst out laughing." Another X user was significantly more blunt, posing the question, "What the f*** is going on with his hair[?]"

Granted, Alwyn hasn't exactly let Swifties' anger stop him from living his life in the past, so he probably isn't fazed by the latest round of snarky commentary. That, and the fact that there's a possibility it wasn't that bad IRL.