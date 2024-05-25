What Taylor Swift & Donald Trump Have Said About Each Other

Taylor Swift isn't particularly known for political views and activism, and there's barely any song in her massive discography that touches political themes (save for one or two). However, when it comes to Donald Trump, the Grammy winner makes an exception. While she has never dedicated a verse to the former president, she hasn't shied away from expressing her disdain for him, either. In return, Trump has made it clear that he's not the biggest fan of the "Fortnight" singer. In Swiftie language, you could say that the two have bad blood.

Ironically, there was a time when Trump fancied himself quite the Swiftie, and Taylor herself didn't seem too bothered by the mogul-turned-politician. "@taylorswift13 Thanks for the beautiful picture – you are fantastic!" he tweeted in August 2012. Months later, he posted yet another tweet in praise of the singer. "Glad to hear that @taylorswift13 will be co-hosting the Grammy nominations special on 12.5. Taylor is terrific!" he said.

It all changed in 2018 when Swift started breaking her silence about her political leanings. When she threw her support behind Democrat Phil Bredesen over Republican Marsha Blackburn, Trump's one-sided relationship with Swift soured almost instantly. "Let's say that I like Taylor's music about 25% less now," he said, per USA Today. "She's [Marsha] a tremendous woman. I'm sure Taylor Swift doesn't know anything about her." On the flip side, Swift has never been exactly cozy with Trump, at least not where the public could see. In fact, she has publicly blasted him many times over.