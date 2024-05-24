The Beef Between Sean 'Diddy' Combs And Drake, Explained

Long before Drake had a feud with Kendrick Lamar, the Toronto rapper beefed with Sean "Diddy" Combs. The tension between the two came as a surprise because the rappers were friends before coming to blows. During Drake's OVO Fest in Toronto in August 2013, the "Started From the Bottom" artist reunited Diddy with his former Bad Boy partner, Ma$e. "This is history. Thanks, Drake for bringing us together," Diddy said at the time, per MTV News. In 2014 Drake and Diddy attended NBA All-Star Weekend together, and the pair went viral after in a video of the "6 God" rapper playfully snatching the mic from Diddy's hand while they were performing. Later that same year, the seemingly tight friends became enemies.

The shady side of Diddy came to light when he reportedly punched Drake in the face while the pair were attending an event at LIV Nightclub in Miami on December 8, 2014. According to a source for TMZ, Diddy approached the younger rapper and was blown off. "You'll never disrespect me again," he said before allegedly hitting Drake. The following day, TMZ reported that their beef started over the beat for Drake's "0 to 100 / The Catch Up." The track produced by Boi-1da was originally given to Diddy, but instead, Drizzy used it to make a massive hit.

A few days after the incident, Drake sent subliminal shots on Instagram. "They're either talking s*** about you or stealing the s*** you're talking," he wrote on December 10, 2014 (via Vibe). It took the pair a while until they were able to bury the hatchet.