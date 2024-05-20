Taylor Swift's Apparent Hickey From Travis Kelce At Eras Tour Is So High School
In "So High School" from "The Tortured Poets Department," Taylor Swift sings about feeling like she's back in high school when she looks into the eyes of her significant other. Now, Swift, who's in a relationship with football star Travis Kelce, has embraced the song's youthful, carefree energy by popping up with a hickey during the Eras Tour. At least it seems that way! A few super observant Swifties noticed a bright red mark on Swift's neck during one of the Swedish dates of her international tour, and they're freaking out about the implications. "Is that a.... hickey, Taylor? #ErasTourStockholm" tweeted one fan, alongside a video of the potential marking, on X, formerly known as Twitter.
While one fan did blame Swift's red marking on mosquitos, most fans leaned into the idea of her flaunting her romance with Kelce on stage. "Lmfao!!! Yaaass queen get yours! she's such a normal gal [I'm] so proud she's loved," tweeted one fan. TikTok Swifties, who helped a similar video showcasing Swift's potential hickey go viral with over 450,000 likes, were also quite excited. "I'M SAYING. I SCREAMED," commented one fan. "WHEN I SAY I DROPPED MY PHONE SOMEONE PICK UP MY JAW," wrote another. Meanwhile, another fan, who garnered over 25,000 likes, posed an uber important, yet kinda shady, question. "You're telling me that her face makeup stays on through sweat and rain, but they couldn't cover a hickey?" they wrote.
Overall, though, her fans are obviously besides themselves.
Taylor & Travis enjoyed a romantic getaway
While it's possible that the mark on Taylor Swift's neck isn't actually a hickey, and could be, as some fans theorized, the result of something as simple as a flat iron burn, the timeline certainly supports the hickey theory. After all, Swift's Swedish shows took place between May 17 and May 20, mere days after she and Kelce enjoyed a romantic outing in Italy. According to People, Swift took a little time out of her busy schedule to enjoy Lake Como, Italy with her football star boyfriend. The happy couple embraced the city's romantic vibe by indulging in a sweet kiss as they enjoyed a boat ride. As shown in the photos captured by the outlet, Swift was also caught looking lovingly into Kelce's eyes.
By the way, the Kansas City Chiefs star recently revealed that his favorite Swift song is none other than "So High School," which Swifties are convinced she penned in his honor. "I might be a little biased to 'So High School,'" Kelce shared with People about his favorite Swift track. Given that Swift very directly included the line, "I feel like laughin' in the middle of practice," (via Genius) potentially alluding to Kelce's football career, it seems pretty likely that the song is actually about him. Given the adorableness of Kelce acknowledging the track, we'll forgive Swift's uber embarrassing lyric about Grand Theft Auto.