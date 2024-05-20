Taylor Swift's Apparent Hickey From Travis Kelce At Eras Tour Is So High School

In "So High School" from "The Tortured Poets Department," Taylor Swift sings about feeling like she's back in high school when she looks into the eyes of her significant other. Now, Swift, who's in a relationship with football star Travis Kelce, has embraced the song's youthful, carefree energy by popping up with a hickey during the Eras Tour. At least it seems that way! A few super observant Swifties noticed a bright red mark on Swift's neck during one of the Swedish dates of her international tour, and they're freaking out about the implications. "Is that a.... hickey, Taylor? #ErasTourStockholm" tweeted one fan, alongside a video of the potential marking, on X, formerly known as Twitter.

While one fan did blame Swift's red marking on mosquitos, most fans leaned into the idea of her flaunting her romance with Kelce on stage. "Lmfao!!! Yaaass queen get yours! she's such a normal gal [I'm] so proud she's loved," tweeted one fan. TikTok Swifties, who helped a similar video showcasing Swift's potential hickey go viral with over 450,000 likes, were also quite excited. "I'M SAYING. I SCREAMED," commented one fan. "WHEN I SAY I DROPPED MY PHONE SOMEONE PICK UP MY JAW," wrote another. Meanwhile, another fan, who garnered over 25,000 likes, posed an uber important, yet kinda shady, question. "You're telling me that her face makeup stays on through sweat and rain, but they couldn't cover a hickey?" they wrote.

Overall, though, her fans are obviously besides themselves.