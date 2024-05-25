Are Hallmark Stars Jill Wagner & Lindsay Wagner Actually Related?

You'd be forgiven for thinking Jill Wagner and Lindsay Wagner are related in some way, but it turns out these Hallmark stars actually have zero family ties. Well, we guess they're part of the Hallmark family (insert cozy, sentimental music connoting the true meaning of family here). However, that's about it.

It certainly would be sweet to find out that Jill and Lindsay were related. After all, Jill previously told MediaVillage.com that the reason she joined Hallmark in the first place was because of a request by her grandmother. "I asked my grandmother what she wanted me to do that I hadn't yet done in my career. She said, 'Hallmark movies.' I took that to heart, called my manager and said, 'Can we get a Hallmark movie going?'" she recounted to the outlet.

As we said, it would be the stuff of Hallmark movies if it came to light that the grandmother who encouraged her to pursue the channel also happened to be Lindsay's mom. However, it transpires that Wagner is actually a fairly common surname in the US. We're talking top 200 most popular last names, here — so in answer to any follow-ups about yet another Hallmark star with the same last name, no, Jill is not Jack Wagner's long-lost daughter. Having said that, it is worth noting that when it comes to family, both Jill and Lindsay do have a few things in common.