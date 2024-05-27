Celebs Who Can't Stand Matt Damon

Matt Damon is a rare gem in Hollywood. Despite being an A-lister, he's rarely at the center of controversies, and while he admittedly has a shady side, he has forged a reputation of being a stand-up guy. But of course, you can't please everybody in this industry — or any industry for that matter — so it's no shocker that Damon has rubbed some people the wrong way.

For the most part, though, celebrities have waxed poetic about how great a person he is. Emily Blunt, his co-star on "The Adjustment Bureau," told GQ, "It's almost sickening, actually. He's like the most universally loved person I've ever met." Director Steven Soderbergh chimed in, telling the outlet, "You could walk around town with a checkbook offering to pay people a million dollars to say something bad about Matt, feeling secure you'd never have to write a check." Even George Clooney had something good to say about Damon, although it's more about his physique rather than his personality. "He looks swell in a Speedo," he said. Fair enough, not everyone can rock tiny shorts!

But of course, there is still a subset of stars that can't bring themselves to jump into the Matt Damon fan club. With the exception of Jimmy Kimmel, whose mock feud with Damon is more of a running gag rather than genuine animosity, there are some folks who just can't stand him. Here's a look at some of those who refuse to drink the Damon Kool-Aid.