Times Nick Cannon Was Brutally Honest About Diddy

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

Diddy's celebrity friendships were thrust under the microscope in the wake of the raids on the rapper's homes and Cassie's explosive lawsuit accusing him of rape and assault. "The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon is among the stars who have found themselves facing questions about Diddy's serious legal issues.

In 2022, Cannon told HipHopDX that the Bad Boy producer was someone he looked up to. "My dream was to be the next Jermaine Dupri or the next P. Diddy when I was a kid," he said. Instead of becoming a music mogul, Cannon became a television fixture. However, the "All That" alum still got to flex his freestyle muscle while hosting the improv comedy show "Wild 'n Out," a gig that he almost lost for good in 2020. After Cannon made antisemitic comments that got him temporarily fired from the show by ViacomCBS, Diddy came to his defense and offered Cannon a job at his former cable network Revolt. "We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let's go!!!" Diddy wrote in a since-deleted tweet (via Billboard).

During a 2023 episode of Cannon's podcast "2 Hate or Not 2 Hate," journalist Stephen A. Smith revealed that he defended Cannon on his own show after Cannon's firing because Diddy had reached out to him. "He was like, 'Nick's my brother. He's good people,' Smith recalled. But Cannon's feelings about Diddy are a bit more complicated.