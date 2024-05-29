How Hallmark's Lacey Chabert Has Handled Her Sister's Tragic Death

From the moment Lacey Chabert shared news of her sister's heartbreaking death in 2021, she acknowledged that moving past the tragedy would take some time — if healing completely was even a possibility at all. A few years on, the pain has yet to subside. However, the Hallmark actor has found a beautiful way of handling her grief: by honoring fond memories.

As fans of the "Party of Five" star will likely remember, back in 2021, she informed her fans of her sister Wendy Chabert's passing via Instagram. "Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don't know how we will ever put back together again now that you're gone," she wrote. In the time since, Lacey has given a number of updates to prove that to be true. In January 2022, she shared that while there had been some moments of respites, there were often times she felt she couldn't breathe because the grief was too great to bear. Likewise, that May, she shared that a trip to Hawaii with her other sister, Crissy Chabert, she'd had plenty of fun, but there was also a lot of sadness that Wendy wasn't there, too.

That said, Lacey hasn't tried to avoid the heartbreak. Quite the contrary, as she's shared a few times, leaning in to the memories she and Wendy shared has been the best way for her to handle her pain.