A List Of Exes Taylor Swift Has Shared With Some Of Her Besties
Taylor Swift hasn't found her "Lover" just yet, but she hasn't given up trying. Ever since she stepped onto the music scene, Swift's love life has been the interest of many — and she has had a long list of famous exes.
It all started when she dated Joe Jonas in 2008, and since then, her love life has included A-list celebs like Harry Styles, John Mayer, and Jake Gyllenhall, to name a few. All of whom have become a source of inspiration for Swift's music. She told Glamour in 2012, "I don't talk about my personal life in great detail. I write about it in my songs, and I feel like you can share enough about your life in your music to let people know what you're going through." However, Swift may have found "The 1" because she and Travis Kelce have been hitting it off since 2023 and have continued to go strong.
Besides her dating life being well-known to the public, Swift is also known to have a famous girl squad that includes just as many big names as her romantic history. The musician holds her friendships near and dear to her heart, but that doesn't mean they haven't shared a few exes. Yup, that's right — girl code might not be a thing with Swift and her friends because they have dated some of the same people, and we're diving deep into which of the "Karma" singer's past beaus she has shared with her good friends.
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid's brief ex swap
One of Taylor Swift's most iconic relationships is one of her shortest. In 2008, Swift sparked a romance with one of the biggest heartthrobs at the time — Joe Jonas. The couple only dated for a few months, but what made it so iconic was that Swift wasn't shy about calling out Jonas after the breakup. While appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2008, she outed the musician for the way he broke up with her. She said, "When I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18." It doesn't seem like they ended on good terms, but this didn't stop one of Swift's close friends from dating Jonas.
Swift and Gigi Hadid have been friends for years, but the model still swooped in on her ex. In 2015, Hadid sparked a romance with Jonas. It could've been awkward, but time heals all wounds. In 2015, Swift shared a photo of herself on a double date with Hadid and Jonas in London. The musician didn't let her sour breakup with Jonas come between her friendship, as she welcomed Hadid and the "Sucker" singer with open arms. But just like Swift's relationship with Jonas, Hadid's romance with him seemed doomed from the start and only lasted a few months.
Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner dated Mr. Perfectly Fine
Since we're on the subject of Joe Jonas, Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were also (Mr.) perfectly fine with each other dating the "Cake by the Ocean" singer. Turner started seeing Jonas in 2016, eight years after the Grammy-winning musician broke up with him. The couple married in 2019 and went on to welcome two baby girls.
Throughout their relationship, Swift and Turner struck up a close friendship. So much so, Jonas even joked he was going to try and get the "Game of Thrones" actor some highly coveted Eras Tour tickets. After a reporter suggested he get Turner tickets, he told E! News, "You know what, that's a great idea. Is it still an option? She would love that. ... I'll get in line now." Many thought the couple was in it for the long run, but there were several red flags in their relationship that caused their split in 2023, and after their breakup, Swift took Turner's side.
Not long after Jonas filed for divorce, Swift and Turner began frequently hanging out. In May 2024, the actor even revealed Swift opened up her home to her and her daughters following her split. She told British Vogue, "I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold." So, Jonas only brought the two ladies closer together.
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez had a thing for another Taylor
Selena Gomez loves her Taylors. The "Only Murders in the Building" star has been friends with Taylor Swift since the two dated members of the Jonas Brothers in 2008. Since then, Swift and Gomez have been attached at the hip. The actor gushed about Swift to WSJ Magazine in 2020, sharing, "She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. ... It's been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world." Swift and Gomez's relationship has remained strong over the years, even if the two may have dated the same guy.
In 2009, Gomez reportedly dated Taylor Lautner months before her BFF. The two crossed paths while doing press and began hanging out with one another. The fling never went anywhere, as the press around their relationship became too much. However, the spotlight didn't seem to bother Swift, who dated Lautner after Gomez. Their relationship didn't last long, and they called it quits in December 2009, inspiring one of Swift's biggest songs — "Back to December." Swift and Lautner remained good friends, however, and he even appeared in her 2023 music video for "I Can See You." It can be debatable as to whether Lautner is Swift's best ex, but there's no debate that he didn't get in between the friendship that Swift and Gomez have.
Things got Harry between Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne
Like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles has had a few famous exes — including the "Cruel Summer" singer and her friend Cara Delevingne. Swift was the first of the two to spark a romance with the Grammy-winning musician. The two met in March of 2012, and it wasn't long before rumors flew that she and Styles were dating. The couple seemed to confirm the rumored romance when they were spotted on a very public date out in New York City in December 2012. The two even spent the New Year together and shared a smooch as the clock struck 12, but just a week later, they were done for good.
The same year Styles called it quits with Swift, he began pursuing her friend, Delevingne. A source told E! News, "Harry's been chasing Cara nonstop. He really likes her and has been saying that he wants to be exclusive with her." The couple's relationship never took off, but they did seem to have a fling. However, to be fair to Styles, he sparked the romance with Delevingne before she struck up a friendship with Swift.
Swift and Delevingne first crossed paths in November 2013, when she performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which the model was walking the runway in. Since then, the two have been good friends, and Delevingne was even featured in Swift's "Bad Blood" music video.
The DJ got them falling in love
Taylor Swift and Ellie Goulding must "Feel So Close" after sharing the same ex. The two musicians dated famed DJ Calvin Harris. In 2013, Goulding and Harris sent the internet into a frenzy after they shared a smooch in the music video for their collaboration, "I Need Your Love." Romance rumors quickly started flying after the video, and it was said that the two dated for a couple of weeks despite Goulding's denial. But it wouldn't be the first time that a relationship was kept quiet from the public.
A couple of years after her rumored fling with the DJ, Goulding spilled the tea on her friendship with Swift and her famous girl squad. During an appearance on "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," she said, "I mean we've just crossed paths. I met Taylor years ago, and we've just, kind of, stayed in touch ... what we have in common is we're all just really quite strong women." Around the same time Goulding was gushing about her friendship with Swift, the "All Too Well" singer was in the early stages of her relationship with Goulding's rumored ex, Harris.
Swift started dating the DJ in March 2015, and had a year-long relationship with him. However, their romance ended in a messy split after Harris called the musician out for drama over their collaboration "This Is What You Came For." That said, a source told TMZ that the two were able to move past the drama and become friends.