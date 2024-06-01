A List Of Exes Taylor Swift Has Shared With Some Of Her Besties

Taylor Swift hasn't found her "Lover" just yet, but she hasn't given up trying. Ever since she stepped onto the music scene, Swift's love life has been the interest of many — and she has had a long list of famous exes.

It all started when she dated Joe Jonas in 2008, and since then, her love life has included A-list celebs like Harry Styles, John Mayer, and Jake Gyllenhall, to name a few. All of whom have become a source of inspiration for Swift's music. She told Glamour in 2012, "I don't talk about my personal life in great detail. I write about it in my songs, and I feel like you can share enough about your life in your music to let people know what you're going through." However, Swift may have found "The 1" because she and Travis Kelce have been hitting it off since 2023 and have continued to go strong.

Besides her dating life being well-known to the public, Swift is also known to have a famous girl squad that includes just as many big names as her romantic history. The musician holds her friendships near and dear to her heart, but that doesn't mean they haven't shared a few exes. Yup, that's right — girl code might not be a thing with Swift and her friends because they have dated some of the same people, and we're diving deep into which of the "Karma" singer's past beaus she has shared with her good friends.